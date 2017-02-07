Celebrity

Beyonce and Blue Ivy – Mommy & Me Gucci Style

Beyonce Blue Ivy Mommy and Me Gucci Blue Floral Dress in Paris, France
Beyonce Blue Ivy Mommy and Me Custom Gucci Jackets

Today’s fashion news is that Beyoncé’s company will soon launch a line of beauty-related products in her daughter’s name Blue Ivy. Ever since Blue Ivy was born, this adorable 5 year has been in the spotlight, being the first child of Beyonce and Jay Z.

Some of my favorite mini me looks for moms and daughters are by the famous Italian Fashion House – Gucci. It looks like Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are the new face for the Gucci Mini Me Trend.

During Beyonce’s Formation Tour, the mommy and daughter duo enjoyed a stylish weekend in Paris, where they posed together wearing matching Gucci Blue Roses & Bees Dress.

Beyonce posted more mini me looks with Blue Ivy on Instagram featuring matching custom Gucci jean jackets featuring colorful butterfly patches and roses, and the phrase, “L’Aveugle Par Amour,” or blinded by love in French.

Another mini me look shows off the back of Blue’s custom denim jacket that says “slay” which matches the same denim jacket that Beyonce posted on Instagram.

To top things off, Beyonce & Blue Ivy modeled these adorable Gucci purses. Beyoncé shows off her clutch with a sparking lip embellishment, while Blue holds a mini tote with a Gucci bird.

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore matching yellow floral Gucci bomber jackets to the Dallas Cowboys Game back in September.

Both mom and daughter’s jackets were embroidered with a large ‘B’ on the front.

Beyoncé completed the Gucci Yellow Bomber Look with distressed denim and heels, while Blue went a little more casual in a pair of jean shorts and sneakers.

Blue Ivy Pink Gucci Outfit

Blue Ivy has also been spotted wearing this pink Gucci silk ruffled shirt, that was posted by her auntie Solange Knowles who wrote, “Gucci campaigns can’t even touch her w a pinky toe….”

