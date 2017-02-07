Beyonce and Blue Ivy – Mommy & Me Gucci Style

Today’s fashion news is that Beyoncé’s company will soon launch a line of beauty-related products in her daughter’s name Blue Ivy. Ever since Blue Ivy was born, this adorable 5 year has been in the spotlight, being the first child of Beyonce and Jay Z.

Some of my favorite mini me looks for moms and daughters are by the famous Italian Fashion House – Gucci. It looks like Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are the new face for the Gucci Mini Me Trend.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 28, 2016 at 6:28pm PDT

During Beyonce’s Formation Tour, the mommy and daughter duo enjoyed a stylish weekend in Paris, where they posed together wearing matching Gucci Blue Roses & Bees Dress.

🍋❤️ A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 11, 2016 at 9:47pm PDT

Beyonce posted more mini me looks with Blue Ivy on Instagram featuring matching custom Gucci jean jackets featuring colorful butterfly patches and roses, and the phrase, “L’Aveugle Par Amour,” or blinded by love in French.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

Another mini me look shows off the back of Blue’s custom denim jacket that says “slay” which matches the same denim jacket that Beyonce posted on Instagram.

A video posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:28pm PDT

To top things off, Beyonce & Blue Ivy modeled these adorable Gucci purses. Beyoncé shows off her clutch with a sparking lip embellishment, while Blue holds a mini tote with a Gucci bird.

A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 7, 2016 at 2:25pm PDT

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore matching yellow floral Gucci bomber jackets to the Dallas Cowboys Game back in September.

#DALvsCHI game tonight. #Gucci A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Sep 25, 2016 at 7:36pm PDT

Both mom and daughter’s jackets were embroidered with a large ‘B’ on the front.

AT&T stadium tonight 💛 #Gucci A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Sep 25, 2016 at 7:20pm PDT

Beyoncé completed the Gucci Yellow Bomber Look with distressed denim and heels, while Blue went a little more casual in a pair of jean shorts and sneakers.

Blue Ivy has also been spotted wearing this pink Gucci silk ruffled shirt, that was posted by her auntie Solange Knowles who wrote, “Gucci campaigns can’t even touch her w a pinky toe….”