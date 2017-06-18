Beyoncé & Blue Ivy’s Mini Me Dolce & Gabbana Ortensia Mother’s Day Look

Looks like I’m not the only one who is loving the Dolce & Gabbana Ortensia Fashion Trend! Mother & daughter duo Beyoncé & Blue Ivy were spotted wearing gorgeous matching Dolce & Gabbana Ortensia dresses on Mother’s Day during their trip to the Museum of Ice Cream in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé shared these adorable family photos of Blue Ivy, Jay Z and and grandmother Tina Knowles on Instagram and Beyonce.com.

Love this shot of Beyoncé & Blue Ivy playing on a swing set wearing their gorgeous mommy & me Dolce & Gabbana Ortensia Dresses.

How sweet is this shot of Blue Ivy smiling for the camera while wearing sunglasses and holding a pink “Happy Mother’s Day” balloon.

Beyoncé, pregnant with twins, looked stunning wearing her designer Dolce & Gabbana maxi silk gown with hydrangeas, Balmain Bag, crystal-embellished Giuseppe Zanotti sandals and Miu Miu Sunglasses. 5 year old Blue Ivy wore a matching Dolce & Gabbana maxi silk gown with hydrangeas and pink Bloch glitter ballet flats.

The Carters weren’t the only A-list family that visited the Museum of Ice Cream on Mother’s Day. Katy Perry, Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin also stopped by the fun-filled spot. The previous week, Kim Kardashian West brought her daughter North to the Museum of Ice Cream.

Dolce & Gabbana recently launched the Ortensia collection featuring “beautiful flowers bursting in small, lacy florets that come to life across the Fall/Winter 17/18 ready to wear and accessories”. For little girls, Dolce & Gabbana has launched a mini me version of the Ortensia collection with gorgeous dresses that are perfect for any special occasion. You can shop the adorable Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Ortensia Trend for Spring Summer 2017 online at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

