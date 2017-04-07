Celebrity

Beyoncé Mini Me Marc Jacobs Varsity Jacket Look at Wedding Anniversary

Beyonce Jay Z Celebrate Anniversary at Grand Canyon

This week Beyoncé shared photos of her 8th Wedding Anniversary (4.4.2016) at The Grand Canyon on beyonce.com. Guess what she wore during her photo shoot? My favorite Marc Jacobs Burgundy Varsity Jacket featured on the runway at Marc Jacobs Spring Summer 2016 during New York Fashion Week. Marc Jacobs dedicated the SS16 collection as a love letter to the movies, where you’ll find icons of popcorn, theater tickets, users, 3D glasses and more.

This super stylish varsity jacket was so popular that Little Marc Jacobs has designed a mini me version for Spring Summer 2017!

You’re little girl will look super cute wearing this Little Marc Jacobs Girls Mini Me burgundy neoprene varsity jacket with white denim sleeves. Inspired by the Cinema theme, this super cool jacket is decorated with cinema-inspired appliqués such as popcorn and 3-D spectacles, embellished with pearls and red jewels. Complete the look with a girls red t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs, featuring a box of popcorn, animal heads and the designer’s logo, embellished in shiny gold. Looks great with a pair of girls dark blue denim shorts by Little Marc Jacobs, featuring bold red and white stripes.

You can shop the pint size Little Marc Jacobs Mini Me Varsity Jacket online at Childrensalon and Melijoe that ship worldwide.

And moms can still shop the full size Marc Jacobs Women’s Cinema Embellished Varsity Jacket online at Nordstrom.

Read more about the Little Marc Jacobs Mini Me Movie & Popcorn Trend for Spring Summer 2017.

Little Marc Jacobs Mini Me Movie & Popcorn Trend Spring Summer 2017 Collection

