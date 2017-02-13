Blue Ivy ‘Cut a Dash’ @ Grammys in Pink Gucci Mini Me Prince Suit

The Internet is buzzing about last night’s Grammy awards…E! and Vogue seem to agree – little Blue Ivy stole the show in the front row cheering on mom B with dad Jay Z. Most interesting was Blue Ivy’s choice of outfit inspired by the music legend Prince and his Purple Rain Album. Her little Pink Gucci Suit was a perfect nod to Prince, who received a major tribute at the Grammys.

(Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for NARAS)

5 year old Blue Ivy cut a dash wearing this Gucci suit, identical to Prince’s iconic purple suit, but in an adorable girly girl pink. Blue added a signature Prince Victorian style frilled high-neck white blouse, fastening the top with a diamond brooch similar to the one Prince wore in Purple Rain.

Blue Ivy completed her Gucci Grammy look with a stunning Pink Glitter Plexiglass Cat Clutch also by Gucci which costs a mere $2490!

This isn’t the first time little Blue Ivy stole the spotlight. Back in August at the VMAs award Beyonce and Blue Ivy cut a dash on the red carpet together wearing this stunning Mischka Aoki Grande Royale Tulle Dress, fit for a true princess!

Blue Ivy has become quite the fashionista at age 5. During Beyonce’s Formation Tour, the mommy and daughter duo enjoyed a stylish weekend in Paris, where they posed together wearing matching Gucci Blue Roses & Bees Dress.

AT&T stadium tonight 💛 #Gucci A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Sep 25, 2016 at 7:20pm PDT

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy wore matching yellow floral Gucci bomber jackets to the Dallas Cowboys Game back in September.

Blue Ivy has also been spotted wearing this pink Gucci silk ruffled shirt, that was posted by her auntie Solange Knowles who wrote, “Gucci campaigns can’t even touch her w a pinky toe….”