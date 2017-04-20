Blue Ivy Mardi Gras Style – Green Gucci Mini Me Broderie Anglaise Dress

Love these photos of Blue Ivy celebrating Mardi Gras 2017 with Mommy Beyoncé and Daddy Jay Z in true Gucci mini me style. The Carter Family was in New Orleans to enjoy the NBA All-Star Game.

Earlier that day Blue Ivy was spotted celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orlean’s famous French Quarter wearing this gorgeous Gucci Green Mini Me Dress, accessorized with festive Mardi Gras colored beads, and braided pigtails with matching green ribbons.

At the NBA All-Star Games that evening Blue Ivy wore the Gucci Girls Green Broderie Anglaise Dress with a streetwear style denim jacket and Black Chuck Taylor All-Star Sneakers.

This stunning stand out piece for 2017 features the signature Gucci embroidered spaniel dogs on the dress body that’s made with floral patterned broidery anglaise fabric. The skirt is made with dotty textured tulle over a silky viscose lining, textured silk ruffles with frayed edges, and a black grosgrain bow decorated with a sparkling gem flower.

This Gucci Girls Mini Me Broderie Anglaise Green Dress was inspired by the Gucci Women’s Resort 2017 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. Love the way both Gucci looks feature bright green ruffled, frayed fabric, grosgrain bows with sparkling gem flowers, and super cool black lace up sneakers.

The Gucci 2017 Resort Collection signature look includes these adorable embroidered spaniel dog appliqués found on dresses, jackets, sweaters, skirts and leather bags.

Gucci was the designer of choice for mom Beyonce too who wore this stunning printed silk kimono with a colorful purple fur trim and matching Gucci fan featured on the runway at the Gucci 2017 Menswear Collection Show during Milan Fashion Week.

It looks like the Carter Family has become the celebrity face for Gucci. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy and Jay Z have all been spotted wearing this Italian luxury brand at the Grammy’s, Beauty & The Beast Premiere and during Beyonce’s European Tour in 2016.

You can shop Blu Ivy’s Gucci Mini Me Green Broderie Dress with Embroidered Spaniel Dogs Appliqués online at Childrensalon that ships worldwide.