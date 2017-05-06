Blue Ivy Wears Mischka Aoki Her Royal Highness Dress at Wearable Art Gala

On Saturday, Apr. 29th Beyoncé, Jay Z and daughter Blue Ivy attended grandma Tina Lawson’s Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum in Los Angeles. At first all eyes were on glowing Beyoncé, pregnant with twins wearing a gorgeous slim red dress and butterfly flower hairpiece. Then it was Blue Ivy’s turn to shine on the red carpet with aunt Solange in a custom butterfly-adorned Her Royal Highness Mischka Aoki dress.

These are two peas in the pod! ❤️at the Wearable Art Gala! They are throwing up the Tre Sign (third ward ) Houston Texas .(our hood) A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson) on May 1, 2017 at 7:57am PDT

Beyoncé’s mom Tina Lawson, who hosted the Wearable Art Gala, posted a photo of Blue Ivy in Her Royal Highness Dress posing together with her aunt Solange on the red carpet. Blue Ivy completed her Wearable Art look with matching fuchsia satin flats and lipstick.

Mischka Aoki designed this gorgeous custom look for Blue Ivy which is based on the Her Royal Highness Dress from the Spring Summer 2014 Collection. For the Wearable Art Event Beyonce had the luxurious dress customized with floating butterflies along with thousands of Swarovski Crystals.



Mischka Aoki launched the Her Royal Highness Dress back in February 2014 as part of the Limited Edition Swarovski Exclusive Range in the Mischka Aoki Spring Summer 2014 Collection. This stunning dress is made in a fuchsia lustrous satin gem with richly bejewelled neckline and a tulip skirt, drowning in exuberant flowers and thousands of Swarovski Crystal, requiring hundreds of hours of painstaking handwork to complete. (Price US$6,105.35 – US$7,460.05).

The luxurious Mischka Aoki Her Royal Highness Dress was first modeled on the runway by Angelina Porcelli at the Spring 2014 Petite Parade – New York Kids Fashion Week.

Another Red Carpet event with Loreto Peralta 💕 Loreto in Mischka Aoki 'Her Royale Highness' Swarovski dress #Redcarpet #Hollywood #Hollywoodactress #Celebrities #Youngcelebrity #mischkaaoki A post shared by Mischka Aoki (@mischkaaoki) on Dec 10, 2014 at 4:13am PST

In December, 2014 actress Loreto Peralta was spotted wearing the Her Royal Highness Dress on the red carpet at the Young Celebrity Awards. Loreto won Best Performance in a Feature Film – Leading Young Actress for her performance in the film “Instructions Not Included”.

Even little Harper Beckham wore the Mischka Aoki Her Royal Highness Dress which was later actioned by Victoria Beckham to raise money for NGO Save The Children in June, 2015.

This isn’t the first time Blue Ivy wore a luxurious Mischka Aoki dress. Back in August 2016 Blue Ivy looked stunning posing next to mom Beyonce wearing The Grand Royalle dress at her first red carpet debut at the VMA Music Awards.

In November, 2015 Beyonce posted this family photo of mommy and daughter wearing white dresses. Blue Ivy looked picture perfect dancing in this beautiful white Mishcka Aoki Sparking Crystal and Tulle dress.

Spotted! Beyonce and her beautiful daughter Blue Ivy in Mischka Aoki feather skirt #mischkaaoki A post shared by Mischka Aoki (@mischkaaoki) on Feb 17, 2015 at 4:21am PST

Little Blue Ivy was spotted with mom Beyonce back in November, 2014 wearing this black feather Mischka Aoki skirt from the Fall Winter 2014 Rebellious Soul Collection.

