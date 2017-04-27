Happy 11th Birthday Suri Cruise Style!

It’s hard to believe that little Suri turned 11 on April 18th…Proud Mom Katie Holmes posted these adorable photos on Instagram sharing the big birthday celebration with cakes and balloons galore. Love the way Katie Holmes captioned her post, “A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie.”

A very HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my sweetie 💕 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 18, 2017 at 6:29pm PDT

Over the past few weeks Katie also posted a number of photos on Instagram of her family vacationing together at Marco Island, Florida over the Easter holiday weekend.

#lemonade 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 17, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Suri Cruise Style

Since Suri was a baby she has been know as a little fashionista, who was always dressed in adorable designer clothing. At age 11, she definitely has her own sense of style – classic printed dresses, runway inspired mini me looks and big hair bows. Here are a few of my favorite Suri Cruise Looks.

Rachel Riley Heart Print Dress

On February 5th, Suri was spotted wearing this adorable Rachel Riley Burgundy Heart Print Dress while walking with her mom and cousins along the beach in Santa Monica. Suri must really like this look as she was spotted in May out at Bryant park in NYC wearing this same Rachel Riley Burgundy Heart Print Dress.

Rachel Riley is a popular London Based fashion designer known for her vintage, heritage Brit Style. Her brand is popular with Princess Kate who often dresses Prince George & Princess Charlotte in Rachel Riley outfits.

Rachel Riley Flower Print Dress

On a playdate in NYC on August 6th, Suri was also spotted wearing this traditional 50’s style Rachel Riley Forget Me Not Frill Dress. Her best friend was wearing a Rachel Riley Floral Print Dress. Katie Instagramed Suri wearing this same Rachel Riley dress on her 10th birthday wearing butterfly wings.

❤️ A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Jul 12, 2016 at 12:05pm PDT

Burberry Mini Me Mint Lace Dress

Suri was spotted in NYC this August wearing an adorable Burberry Mint Lace Dress out with mom walking her pet dog Honey, a chihuahua she adopted in 2014. This beautiful Burberry dress is a mini me look inspired by the Burberry Prorsum Spring 2016 Runway Collection at London Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me White Embroidered Daisy Dress

In July, Suri Cruise watched The Broadway Show – “Finding Neverland” with her Mom and Grandma. Suri was photographed meeting the stars of the show wearing my favorite Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me White Embroidered Daisy Dress. This luxurious girls dress was inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s 2016 Spring Daisy Collection.

Suri Cruise Style – Hair Bows

#salondays @djquintero @sergenormant 🎀🎀🎀 A post shared by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:03am PDT

In true Suri Cruise Style, an outfit is never complete without a big ribbon side bow. Love this photo Katie Holmes posted on Instagram of Suri finishing her haircut with the big Suri bow.

Happy Birthday Dear Suri! I can’t wait to see how Suri Cruise’s Style will evolve as a young teen and adult!