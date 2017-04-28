Isabella Kai Rice Wears Mischka Aoki Dress at Unforgettable Movie Premiere

Ten year old actress Isabella Kai Rice made a red carpet appearance at the Unforgettable Movie Premiere on April 18th at Hollywood’s TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles. Isabella joined leading Hollywood stars Katherine Heigl, Rosario Dawson, Geoff Stults and director Denise Di Novi for a screening of the dramatic thriller.

#Unforgettablemovie A post shared by ✨ℐЅᎯℬℰℒℒᎯ ᏦᎯℐ✨ (@isabellakairice7) on Apr 18, 2017 at 7:00pm PDT

Isabella looked stunning on the Red Carpet wearing this luxurious Mischka Aoki Dancing with the Queen Green Brocade Dress, a standout piece from the Spring Summer 2017 Collection.

There is a fine line between perfection and insanity. Get your #UnforgettableMovie tickets here: Link in bio @katherineheigl A post shared by ✨ℐЅᎯℬℰℒℒᎯ ᏦᎯℐ✨ (@isabellakairice7) on Apr 22, 2017 at 3:59pm PDT

In the movie, Heigl stars as Tessa Connover, an ex-wife whose jealousy over her ex-husband David’s (Geoff Stults) new fiance Julia Banks (Rosario Dawson) takes a dangerous turn. Isabella plays the role of Lily Connover, daughter of Tessa & David Connover. This isn’t Isabella’s first movie role, before Unforgettable she was best known for her role of young Alison DiLaurentis in the series Pretty Little Liars and Sarah Compton in the movie True Blood.

Unforgettable is the directorial debut for veteran producer Di Novi, whose earlier credits include Crazy Stupid Love and the 80’s classic Heathers.

A post shared by ✨ℐЅᎯℬℰℒℒᎯ ᏦᎯℐ✨ (@isabellakairice7) on Apr 18, 2017 at 8:38pm PDT

Here’s more about the stunning Mischka Aoki Dancing with the Queen Green Brocade Dress that Isabella is wearing…

Available online for the price of $2,240, this luxurious special occasion dress is made with lace, metallic brocade, features tulle flower at the waist, and a pleated hem with net underlay. The perfect Red Carpet dress, Isabella completed the look with a pair of beautiful beaded gold metallic sandals and a luxurious jeweled hair pin.

The Dancing With The Queen Dress is just one of the luxurious haute couture dresses for girls in the Mischka Aoki Spring Summer 2017 Collection. Did you notice in the photo that Mischka Aoki also offers a capsule collection of mommy sized haute couture dresses? That would make the perfect mommy and me look for any special family occasion, including mother’s day!

Mischka Aoki is one of my favorite special occasion dress brand and designerd Winnie is known for her luxurious, haute couture style. I was lucky enough to see the Mischka Aoki collection on the runway at Petite Parade New York Kids Fashion Event and at the Pitti Bimbo Trade Show in Firenze, Italy. Mischka Aoki is very popular with celebrity kids, and is often spotted on the Red Carpet from Blue Ivy Carter to North West & Penelope Disick.

Congrats again to Isabella Kai Rice on her amazing performance in Unforgettable (and of course her stunning red carpet look). It will be exciting to see what new projects she’ll be working on in the future!