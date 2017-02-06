Ivanka Trump Inauguration Outfits – Mini Me Style

All eyes were on first daughter Ivanka Trump during the Presidential Inauguration in Washington DC. Both sides of the political aisle seemed to agree that Ivanka and her family looked stunning. Many of her inauguration outfits by famous American design house Oscar de la Renta, including her children Arabella, Joseph and Theodore Kushner’s outfits. Ivanka also chose Petit Peony, founded by Kate Bowen an up and coming New England based children’s designer with a classic, heritage style.

Ivanka wore this stunning kelly green dress and matching coat by Oscar de la Renta to the Wreath Ceremony & Inauguration Concert, prompting some fashion reporters to compare paparazzi style shots of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis. If you love this look, you’ll find more elegant kelly green dresses for girls by Oscar de la Renta.

Another gorgeous look Ivanka Trump wore to the Candlelight Dinner is this Oscar de la Renta classic white gown with a high neck, cap sleeves and a slimming black waist that formed a spectacular bow at the back. You can create a similar mini me look with this Oscar de la Renta White Flower Girl Dress by adding a big black bow around the waist with a tie in back.

For the Inauguration Ceremony and Parade Ivanka Trump and her adorable children all wore Oscar de la Renta outfits in shades of red, white and blue. On the left, Ivanka is wearing an Oscar de la Renta burgundy coat and matching purse, with Arabella wearing a cream white coat by Petit Peony.

The most dramatic look worn by Ivanka is this Inauguration Ball Princess Dress in a shade or champagne by Carolina Herrera. You can create a similar princess of the ball look with this luxurious haute couture special occasion dress by Mischka Aoki.

Can’t wait to share more Ivanka Trump and Kushner Family style!