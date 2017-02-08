Celebrity

Kim Kardashian and North West – Mommy & Me Style

Kim Kardashian North West Matching Braids and Nude Colored Outfit
Looks like fashion icon North West is going to be an active partner in her parents Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s new kids’ clothing line. Kim Kardashian recently shared on Snapchat video where Kim shared, “Daddy and mommy are doing a kids’ line and these are some of the pieces…Northie picked out the colors and the fabric.”

North West Kim Kardashian Launches Kids Fashion Line

Love the bright yellow shift dress and zip up jacket that looks like a mini version from Kanye’s Yeezy Season 4 collection, which Sofia Richie modeled on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Since she was a little baby, North has been dressed in mini me style by high-end design houses from Balmain to Stella McCartney, Lanvin, Givenchy and more! But my favorite look for North West is the mini me look with mommy Kim.

At Kanye West’s Madison Square Garden concert in September, Kim Kardashian and North West cut a dash in matching silver sequin Vetements dresses. Mommy Kim completed her look with a pair of Yeezy heels, while North went for a more comfy look with a pair of Vans.

Kim Kardashian North West Mini Me Bikinis

Vacationing in Punta Mita, Mexico in August, Kim and North enjoyed a stroll on the beach with matching mommy and me nude crochet bikinis.

Kim Kardashian North West Mommy and Me Black Ski Jackets

An the Kardashian family vacation in April, North and Kim hit the slopes in matching black fur ski coats. North completed her look with a custom Heron Preston turtleneck, black beanie and pink beaded bracelet. Mommy Kim accessorized hers with a Birkin bag.

North West and Kim Kadashian Wearing Alexander Wang at NYFW 2015

One of my favorite mommy and me photos is this of Kim and North sitting front row at Alexander Wang’s Fall 2015 runway show wearing a custom-made look from the designer himself.

At New York Fashion Week North arrives at Givenchy’s Spring 2015 show wearing a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci look and lace-up combat boots alongside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian North West Mommy Me Little Black Dress

Even back when North was a little baby, Kim and North made mommy-daughter style look chic in coordinating little black dresses.

Can’t wait to see what mommy and me fashion Kim and North will wear in years to come!

