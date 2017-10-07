Celebrity

Madonna Moschino Camouflage Mini Me Met Gala Look – Fall 2017

All eyes were on Madonna at the Met Gala when she shocked all by wearing her Moschino Camouflage Army Style Dress. Always one to make a fashion statement, the 59 year old Madonna rocked her Moschino custom army-inspired gown complete with green scrim net train, gun holsters, army green bag, and a diamond grill in her mouth. She accessorized the look with plenty of bling, layering up necklaces and rings, and diamond keys on her belt buckle.

Watch Vogue’s André Leon Talley interviewing Madonna and Moschino Creative Designer Jeremy Scott on what inspired her Moschino Camouflage Outfit and Canteen of Rosé.

Jeremy Scott was Madonna’s date for this years Met Gala, which seems to be somewhat of a tradition since Madonna was spotted with Scott wearing a graffiti inspired Moschino dress that matched Katy Perry.

Madonna’s Camouflage Moschino Dress shares the same “Military Couture” combat inspired theme of the Moschino Fall 2017 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

Both the Men & Women’s Fall 2017 Collection include a number of “Military Couture” looks in shades of army green with Camouflage patterns. Jeremy Scott has brought a number of Mini Me “Military Couture” stand out pieces to the Moschino Kid-Teen Boys Fall 2017 Collection including Camouflage patterns with a burst of color.

Your little guy will love these Moschino “Military Couture” Camouflage down jackets, sweatshirts, sweatpants, and high-tops, all available online and ship worldwide.

