Best Designer Girls Winter Holiday 2016 Party Dresses

Childrensalon is bringing on the holiday cheer with this beautiful photo shoot – “Discover the Magic of Christmas”. Here are a few of my favorite Winter Holiday Party Dresses for girls featured in the Childrensalon Christmas Edit. All of these gorgeous outfits are available online and ship worldwide, just in time for your Special Holiday Occasions.

Fit for a princess, this gorgeous, elegant and stylish, girls blue lace dress from Quis Quis is perfect for any special occasion. Designed in Italy, this classic full dress is made in midnight blue stiffened satin, with a delicate star and floral lace embroidery, this pretty design has sheer lace sleeves. She’ll feel extra royal wearing this navy blue velvet hairband and navy blue leather shoes with a glitter effect designed by Quis Quis.

Another perfect look for girls by Quis Quis is this beautiful, green silk dress, with elaborate, dark green, decorative velvet buttons, embellished with emerald colored jewels and gold trim. Perfect for any special occasion, this gorgeous dress is made in a luxurious emerald green taffetta with a scrumptious sheen. Complete the look with this girls ivory, synthetic fur coat with gold brocade effect waistband by Quis Quis.

The perfect festive look to celebrate the New Years is this Dolce & Gabbana Jr. Girls Mini Me Bright Pink Sequinned & Jewelled Dress. This stunning dress taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Runway Finale at Milan Fashion Week is a work of art, adorned around the neck with amazing crystals, pearls and gold embroidery. Complete the look with a pair of these Dolce & Gabbana Girls gold glitter leather shoes with beading, crystals, pearls and gold appliqué.

Another perfect look for New Years Celebrations is this girls sparkly grey dress by Microbe by Miss Grant, with an ivory and grey, wool blend, tweed bodice, featuring silver, metallic thread. Super cute designed touch with a frayed waistline and cuffs, a detachable fur brooch, a silver logo charm sewn by the waist and a concealed zip fastener at the back. Complete the look with these MANUELA DE JUAN Girls Silver Leather Pumps.

Another favorite is this this gorgeous, black and metallic copper, daisy jacquard shift dress by Hucklebones London that features a contrasting beige, duchess satin collar with decorative, dazzling Swarovski buttons on the pleated placket detail down the front. Complete the look with this Soft, thick and and fluffy Hucklebones Girls pale pink synthetic fur coat and QUIS QUIS Girls Navy Blue Slip-On Leather Glitter Shoes with Jewels.

Now this is a gorgeous and luxurious mini me dress by Junona, designed in Bulgaria with a beautiful pink floral print on the silky satin bodice, featuring ballerina slippers. This beautiful dress is perfect for any special occasion and comes with a matching satin and tulle bag with gold chain. Will look stunning with this gorgeous girls luxury gold sequinned jacket by Junona with a soft, pink cotton lining with a synthetic leather edging.

Love this picture perfect, classic shimmery red dress by I Pinco Pallino Girls, made with a cotton blend with a taffeta feel and has a silky lining. Perfect for any special occasion, this festive dress features a large ruffled floral appliqué and a full two layered pleated skirt. Looks picture perfect with these handmade Manuela de Juan girls gold metallic ballerina pumps made from a super soft leather.

Another gorgeous Italian mini me dress is this special look by Young Versace for girls made with a lovely silk chiffon featuring a gold ‘Cornici’ print with the classic Medusa’ head logos. This classic luxurious Versace dress has a fitted bodice, flared skirt and the black waistband has metallic gold ‘Medusa’ logos appliquéd around it.

Inspired by the Women’s collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, I love this elegant girls black velvet dress from Roberto Cavalli Jr embellished with silver-colored beading in a floral design, with sequin stars. Complete the look with these handmade Manuela de Juan girls glittery silver shoes made from a soft leather covered with a sparkly glitter.

How adorable is this black, long-sleeved mini me dress by DSquared2 Girls, inspired by the military themed, ladies’ collection. This gorgeous one-of-a-kind look features an eye-catching, gold, military frogging style, raised print across the chest. Complete the look with a pair of these girls black suede ankle boots by DSquared2 with a yellow and gold details to look like military braiding.

Another gorgeous mini me look is Love this classic tweed look for girls by Gucci featuring this smart jacket and matching wrap over skirt. Perfect for the Winter Holiday festivities, this outfit is made from wool with a knitted checked effect in navy blue, red, ivory and yellow. Looks great with a pair of Red Opaque Cotton Tights and these gorgeous girls metallic gold leather slip on shoes by Gucci with a a strap across the foot trimmed in the designer’s signature blue and red stripes.

Get ready for your Special Holiday Occasions, all of these gorgeous outfits are available online and ship worldwide.