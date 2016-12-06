Shopping Tips

Best Designer Baby Winter Holiday 2016 Looks

The Tiny Universe Boys Black Suit Romper Girls Little Black Dress
Rachel Riley Baby Girls Red Silk Velvet Dress with Bow
Dolce Gabbana Baby Girls Raspberry Red Lace Dress

Look who’s ready to celebrate their first Winter Holiday Party? How adorable are these baby girl and boy special occasion outfits perfect to bring on Christmas Cheer, Hannukah Lights, and a Happy New Year. Here are a few of my favorite baby party looks for Winter available online and ship worldwide.

DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Raspberry Red Lace Dress
DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Raspberry Red Lace Dress

First on my list is this I baby girls adorable raspberry red dress, made in beautiful lace by Dolce & Gabbana Junior. Picture perfect for any special occasion this holiday season, this gorgeous dress is high waisted and has a full and voluminous skirt gathered at the waist and a tulle frill attached to the silky lining beneath. Perfect for your little princess, this royal little dress will made heads turn.

The Tiny Universe Boys Black Suit Romper & Girls Little Black Dress
The Tiny Universe Boys Black Suit Romper & Girls Little Black Dress

This is the most adorable photo of these babies wearing The Casual Suit babygrow by The Tiny Universe special occasion outfits designed in Sweden. This casual suit has an adorable suit print on the front, with velvet feel collar and tie. His baby sister will look adorable wearing this Tiny Universe girls ‘The Tiny Flower’ black dress made from soft and stretchy jersey cotton with a large ivory detachable tulle flower.

The Tiny Universe Boys Ivory Velvet Tuxedo Babygrow & Ivory The Tiny Ribbon Jersey Dress
The Tiny Universe Boys Ivory Velvet Tuxedo Babygrow & Ivory The Tiny Ribbon Jersey Dress

Perfect look for any special occasion including a wedding or holiday party. Your little baby girl will look adorable wearing this The Tiny Universe girls ‘The Tiny Ribbon’ ivory bubble hem dress made from a beautifully soft cotton jersey with pretty puffed shoulders, flared skirt and a black bow belt that can be detached. Her baby brother will look picture perfect wearing this baby boys ivory ‘The Velvet Tuxedo’ babygrow by The Tiny Universe made from soft and stretchy jersey cotton. It has an adorable tuxedo print on the front, with velvet feel collar and tie.

RACHEL RILEY Baby Girls Red Silk Velvet Dress with Bow
RACHEL RILEY Baby Girls Red Silk Velvet Dress with Bow

Love this baby girls gorgeous red dress made with a luxurious silk velvet by Rachel Riley, a favorite designer of Princess Kate, often spotted on Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Perfect for any special occasion, this adorable picture perfect look for girls has a fitted bodice, with short puffed sleeves, a high waist and button fastenings at the back. Best part is the satin ribbon bow around the waist is in a contrasting shade of red. A beautiful dress, fit for a princess and ideal for parties and special occasions.

Aletta Baby Boys Blue Cotton Evening Suit Babygrow
Aletta Baby Boys Blue Cotton Evening Suit Babygrow

How sweet is this little baby boy wearing this super cute navy blue babygrow by Aletta. Designed in Italy this adorable outfit is layered to give the appearance of being an evening suit. Made in soft, cotton jersey with a woven underside, the navy blue ‘jacket’ has satin, button fasteners and white, woven cotton cuffs, matching the collar and ‘shirt’ beneath. Love the satin bow tie that completes the formal look.

DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Black Gold Bee Wool Blazer
DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Black Gold Bee Wool Blazer

This is the most adorable look for baby boys by Dolce & Gabbana Junior featuring this black blazer woven in fine wool, with gold braiding along the seams. Fit for your little prince, there is a chest pocket and two stitched hand pockets with a gold-colored bee and crown appliqué. Complete the look with a matching pair of black woven wool pants, classic white button down shirt and bow-tie, and a pair of baby black leather shoes. Adorable mini me look for baby boys, inspired by the D&G Men’s runway collection featured at Milan Fashion Week.

DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Cotton Jersey Tuxedo Babygrow
DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Cotton Jersey Tuxedo Babygrow

Another adorable look by Dolce & Gabbana for baby boys black tuxedo style babygrow, made from a cotton jersey with a soft inside feel. Perfect for any special occasion, this comfy baby onesie has classic white cotton tuxedo style bib insert. This super stylish mini me tuxedo look is finished with an attached classic black silk bow tie and white cotton cuffs. Perfect look for any special occasion from a wedding to family holiday event. Makes the perfect gift, comes in a gift box.

Rachel Riley Red Green Tartan Wool Baby Dungarees
Rachel Riley Red Green Tartan Wool Baby Dungarees

Last but not least is this traditional style, red and green tartan, short dungarees outfit by Rachel Riley, suitable for both baby boys and girls. Made in a wool blend with a silky lining, ensuring softness against the skin, they have adjustable shoulder straps which fasten with buttons. Complete the look with a red trimmed button down blouse and red leather baby shoes. Designed by the famous London based fashion house, Rachel Riley, a favorite of Princess Cathrine and often seen worn by Prince George.

You may also like

Boys Fashion Week Looks – Final Clearance up to 70% off!

Boys Fashion Week Looks – Final Clearance up to 70% off!

10 Finest Boys Fashion Designs – Fall Winter 2015

10 Finest Boys Fashion Designs – Fall Winter 2015

Best of Sale – Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2016

Childrensalon Spring Summer 2016 SALE in ON!

SAVE BIG – Winter SALE 2016 Designer Kids Fashion Clearance in ON!

Girls Designer Sale – $25 & Under!