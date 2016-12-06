Best Designer Baby Winter Holiday 2016 Looks

Look who’s ready to celebrate their first Winter Holiday Party? How adorable are these baby girl and boy special occasion outfits perfect to bring on Christmas Cheer, Hannukah Lights, and a Happy New Year. Here are a few of my favorite baby party looks for Winter available online and ship worldwide.

First on my list is this I baby girls adorable raspberry red dress, made in beautiful lace by Dolce & Gabbana Junior. Picture perfect for any special occasion this holiday season, this gorgeous dress is high waisted and has a full and voluminous skirt gathered at the waist and a tulle frill attached to the silky lining beneath. Perfect for your little princess, this royal little dress will made heads turn.

This is the most adorable photo of these babies wearing The Casual Suit babygrow by The Tiny Universe special occasion outfits designed in Sweden. This casual suit has an adorable suit print on the front, with velvet feel collar and tie. His baby sister will look adorable wearing this Tiny Universe girls ‘The Tiny Flower’ black dress made from soft and stretchy jersey cotton with a large ivory detachable tulle flower.

Perfect look for any special occasion including a wedding or holiday party. Your little baby girl will look adorable wearing this The Tiny Universe girls ‘The Tiny Ribbon’ ivory bubble hem dress made from a beautifully soft cotton jersey with pretty puffed shoulders, flared skirt and a black bow belt that can be detached. Her baby brother will look picture perfect wearing this baby boys ivory ‘The Velvet Tuxedo’ babygrow by The Tiny Universe made from soft and stretchy jersey cotton. It has an adorable tuxedo print on the front, with velvet feel collar and tie.

Love this baby girls gorgeous red dress made with a luxurious silk velvet by Rachel Riley, a favorite designer of Princess Kate, often spotted on Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Perfect for any special occasion, this adorable picture perfect look for girls has a fitted bodice, with short puffed sleeves, a high waist and button fastenings at the back. Best part is the satin ribbon bow around the waist is in a contrasting shade of red. A beautiful dress, fit for a princess and ideal for parties and special occasions.

How sweet is this little baby boy wearing this super cute navy blue babygrow by Aletta. Designed in Italy this adorable outfit is layered to give the appearance of being an evening suit. Made in soft, cotton jersey with a woven underside, the navy blue ‘jacket’ has satin, button fasteners and white, woven cotton cuffs, matching the collar and ‘shirt’ beneath. Love the satin bow tie that completes the formal look.

This is the most adorable look for baby boys by Dolce & Gabbana Junior featuring this black blazer woven in fine wool, with gold braiding along the seams. Fit for your little prince, there is a chest pocket and two stitched hand pockets with a gold-colored bee and crown appliqué. Complete the look with a matching pair of black woven wool pants, classic white button down shirt and bow-tie, and a pair of baby black leather shoes. Adorable mini me look for baby boys, inspired by the D&G Men’s runway collection featured at Milan Fashion Week.

Another adorable look by Dolce & Gabbana for baby boys black tuxedo style babygrow, made from a cotton jersey with a soft inside feel. Perfect for any special occasion, this comfy baby onesie has classic white cotton tuxedo style bib insert. This super stylish mini me tuxedo look is finished with an attached classic black silk bow tie and white cotton cuffs. Perfect look for any special occasion from a wedding to family holiday event. Makes the perfect gift, comes in a gift box.

Last but not least is this traditional style, red and green tartan, short dungarees outfit by Rachel Riley, suitable for both baby boys and girls. Made in a wool blend with a silky lining, ensuring softness against the skin, they have adjustable shoulder straps which fasten with buttons. Complete the look with a red trimmed button down blouse and red leather baby shoes. Designed by the famous London based fashion house, Rachel Riley, a favorite of Princess Cathrine and often seen worn by Prince George.