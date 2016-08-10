Shopping Tips

Best of Sale – Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2016

Dolce Gabbana Baby Girls Gold Knitted Dress
Dolce Gabbana Boys White Monkey T-shirt
Dolce Gabbana Black Lace Daisy Embroidered Dress

Dolce & Gabbana’s kids collection is my absolute favorite for mini me looks, often taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana Men and Women’s collection. And now these adorable mini runway looks are on final clearance. Here are a few of my favorites that are still available online and ship worldwide.

DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Gold Knitted Lurex Dress
DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Gold Knitted Lurex Dress – – SALE $372

How adorable will your little baby girl look wearing this gold sleeveless Dolce & Gabbana dress with shimmering jewels on the front? Fit for a little princess, this gorgeous gold dress is perfect for any special occasion. Now $372 (was $744 – 50% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Gold Brocade Cape with Fur Trim
DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Gold Brocade Cape with Fur Trim – – SALE $1,030

Here’s another stunning gold look for girls featuring this royal gold brocade cape by Dolce & Gabbana with a white, real fur trim around the collar and hem adding a luxurious touch. Taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Sparkling Night collection, heads will turn when she wears this cape made from this exclusive fabric woven with gold and rose gold metallic thread in a raised leaf pattern. Now $1,030 (was $2,574 – 60% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Gold Brocade Skirt
DOLCE & GABBANA Gold Brocade Skirt – SALE $189

Love this gorgeous royal gold jacket and skirt from the Dolce & Gabbana Sparkling Night collection, inspired by the 1920s. The softly textured fabric is woven with gold and rose gold metallic thread in a raised leaf pattern. Now $189 (was $315 – 40% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Gold Lurex Dress with Jewels
DOLCE & GABBANA Gold Lurex Dress with Jewels – SALE $358

I also love this gorgeous girls gold lurex dress by Dolce & Gabbana. In a true Mini Me style taken from the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Sparkling Night collection, this gorgeous dress in made with a knitted in a viscose blend, the fabric is stretchy and softly textured. Now $358 (was $896 – 60% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Black Lace & Daisy Embroidered Dress
DOLCE & GABBANA Black Lace & Daisy Embroidered Dress – SALE $818

Prefect for any special occasion, I love this gorgeous girls mini me black lace and daisy dress by Dolce & Gabbana is inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s SS16 collection. The gorgeous overlay of black lace is embroidered with daisies and has a the tulle net underlay, with a gorgeous silky satin lining, edged with lace. Now $818 (Was $2,044 – 60% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Cyclamen Pink Wool Crêpe Daisy Dress
DOLCE & GABBANA Cyclamen Pink Wool Crêpe Daisy Dress – SALE $778

Another favorite from the Dolce & Gabbana Girls collection is this bright pink crêpe wool dress by Dolce & Gabbana made in a slightly textured wool crêpe fabric, embroidered with daisies. Designed with a 60s vibe, this mini me dress features a beautiful design with a classic A-line shape. Now $778 (Was $1,945 – 60% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Red Brocade Cropped Jacket
DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Red Brocade Cropped Jacket – SALE $978

One of my favorite outfits for SS16 is this gorgeous girls mini me red brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana taken directly from the ‘Carretto Siciliano’ Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring Summer collection. This classic Italian heritage dress is made in a thick, cotton and viscose fabric with embellished with jewels, mirrors and sequins. Now $978 (was $2,445 – 60% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Dark Grey Knitted 'Crown' Sweater
DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Dark Grey Knitted ‘Crown’ Sweater – SALE $285

This is the prefect look for your little prince by Dolce & Gabbana! Love this outfit for Fall Winter featuring a luxurious boys dark charcoal grey knitted jumper by made from virgin wool with an embroidered crown emblem taken from the menswear runway collection featured in Milan during fashion week. Now $285 (was $569 – 50% saving).

DOLCE & GABBANA Boys White Monkey Colour Block T-Shirt
DOLCE & GABBANA Boys White Monkey Colour Block T-Shirt – SALE $188

Love this boys white t-shirt with colour block monkey print by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a playful colourful print with images of monkeys and Sicilian princes. Complete the look with a pair of khaki shorts or jeans. Now $88 (was $176 – 50% saving).

You may also like

SAVE BIG – Winter SALE 2016 Designer Kids Fashion Clearance in ON!

Kids Designer Denim Sale

NICKI MACFARLANE Ivory Silk & Lace 'Grace' Ballerina Length Dress

Gorgeous Girls Special Occasion Dresses SS16

DSQUARED2 Boys Black Tuxedo Babygrow

Best Boys Special Occasion Looks

Burberry Childrens Cashmere Scarfs Traditional Check

Whats Your Flavor? Burberry Scarf Bar

Mischka Aoki Girls Luxury She's A Beauty Dress

10 Most Luxurious Girls Fashion Designs – Fall Winter 2015