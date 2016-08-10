Best of Sale – Dolce & Gabbana Summer 2016

Dolce & Gabbana’s kids collection is my absolute favorite for mini me looks, often taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana Men and Women’s collection. And now these adorable mini runway looks are on final clearance. Here are a few of my favorites that are still available online and ship worldwide.

How adorable will your little baby girl look wearing this gold sleeveless Dolce & Gabbana dress with shimmering jewels on the front? Fit for a little princess, this gorgeous gold dress is perfect for any special occasion. Now $372 (was $744 – 50% saving).

Here’s another stunning gold look for girls featuring this royal gold brocade cape by Dolce & Gabbana with a white, real fur trim around the collar and hem adding a luxurious touch. Taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Sparkling Night collection, heads will turn when she wears this cape made from this exclusive fabric woven with gold and rose gold metallic thread in a raised leaf pattern. Now $1,030 (was $2,574 – 60% saving).

Love this gorgeous royal gold jacket and skirt from the Dolce & Gabbana Sparkling Night collection, inspired by the 1920s. The softly textured fabric is woven with gold and rose gold metallic thread in a raised leaf pattern. Now $189 (was $315 – 40% saving).

I also love this gorgeous girls gold lurex dress by Dolce & Gabbana. In a true Mini Me style taken from the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Sparkling Night collection, this gorgeous dress in made with a knitted in a viscose blend, the fabric is stretchy and softly textured. Now $358 (was $896 – 60% saving).

Prefect for any special occasion, I love this gorgeous girls mini me black lace and daisy dress by Dolce & Gabbana is inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s SS16 collection. The gorgeous overlay of black lace is embroidered with daisies and has a the tulle net underlay, with a gorgeous silky satin lining, edged with lace. Now $818 (Was $2,044 – 60% saving).

Another favorite from the Dolce & Gabbana Girls collection is this bright pink crêpe wool dress by Dolce & Gabbana made in a slightly textured wool crêpe fabric, embroidered with daisies. Designed with a 60s vibe, this mini me dress features a beautiful design with a classic A-line shape. Now $778 (Was $1,945 – 60% saving).

One of my favorite outfits for SS16 is this gorgeous girls mini me red brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana taken directly from the ‘Carretto Siciliano’ Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring Summer collection. This classic Italian heritage dress is made in a thick, cotton and viscose fabric with embellished with jewels, mirrors and sequins. Now $978 (was $2,445 – 60% saving).

This is the prefect look for your little prince by Dolce & Gabbana! Love this outfit for Fall Winter featuring a luxurious boys dark charcoal grey knitted jumper by made from virgin wool with an embroidered crown emblem taken from the menswear runway collection featured in Milan during fashion week. Now $285 (was $569 – 50% saving).

Love this boys white t-shirt with colour block monkey print by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a playful colourful print with images of monkeys and Sicilian princes. Complete the look with a pair of khaki shorts or jeans. Now $88 (was $176 – 50% saving).