Boys Designer Sale – $25 & Under!

Heads up kids fashion lovers! We’re nearing the end of the Summer 2016 sale season and the SS16 designer kids collections are selling out quickly. The good news is that I’ve found some serious bargains on designer boys clothing – all under $25! So what are you waiting for? Shop now before these cute looks sell out.

How cool is this Boys orange print t-shirt by French brand Billybandit? This fun t-shirt has a Tiger Super Hero print on the front and contrasting neon orange arm cuffs. Now $11 (was $29, 60% saving).

Another stead is this pale orange short-sleeved Carrément Beau t-shirt. Perfect for boys and girls this comfy t-shirt is mad with a soft stretch cotton jersey and it has a navy blue fish print. Now $14 (was $29, 50% saving).

Love this cute red cotton jersey t-shirt for boys by Agatha Ruiz de la Prada featuring a large, padded watermelon motif on the front in lime green gingham and the designer’s logo at the hem. Now $15 (was $32, 50% saving).

How about this boys, navy blue and grey striped swim shorts by Deux Par Deux? It’s made in a lightweight polyester specially designed to protect delicate skin against the sun’s harmful UV rays. Now $15 (was $41, 60% saving).

Here’s a steal, this IKKS boys white, short sleeved t-shirt with a fun combination of a superhero with a bear’s head and the designer’s name in red, printed on the front. Now $17 (was $35, 50% saving).

He’ll look super cool wearing this boys white jersey t-shirt by Billybandit, made with a vintage ‘Flying Ace’ print on the front. Now $20 (was $32, 35% saving).

Ready to hit the beach? This Hatley boys blue and green long-sleeved sun protection top is the perfect look with its chameleon print on the front and patterned sleeves. Now $20 (was $40, 50% saving).

I’ve always been a fan of Mini Rodini prints and this rainbow unicorn print is so adorable. Love these pale blue Mini Rodini shorts made in the softest jersey blend of organic cotton and super soft and breathable micromodal, they have a soft brushed lining for additional comfort. Now $20 (was $39, 48% saving).

For a more formal look I’m lovin this boys classic long-sleeved white shirt with a blue dot print by iDo Baby. This tailored shirt can be worn with long sleeves or can be worn short by simple rolling them up and securing them with a button. Now $21 (was $43, 50% saving).

One of the coolest new brands for Spring Summer is Karl Lagerfeld Kids. I found this boys white Rock Chic t-shirt on sale with a graphic silhouette print of Karl Rocks. Now $23 (was $45, 48% saving).

Love this boys two tone green striped, long-sleeve organic cotton t-shirt by UBANG. With the designer ethos for endless fun and role-play possibilities, it has a blue tractor with digger arm appliquéd on the front that can simply be brought to life with a lift of the arm. Now $23 (was $39, 41% saving).

Hod cool is this boys dark green short-sleeved Wild t-shirt featuring a stunning photographic print on the front featuring three monkeys? Perfect for your little guy who loves animals in the wild. Now $23 (was $46, 50% saving).

Another classic look by iDo Junior is this boys, beige cotton piqué waistcoat with an embroidered logo crest and a decorative chest pocket. Perfect versatile piece for your boy’s wardrobe. Now $24 (was $42, 41% saving).

Perfect for a day at the beach or by the pool, this Hatley boys blue and orange long-sleeved sun protection top features a dinosaur print on the front and patterned sleeves. Now $24 (was $40, 39% saving).

Another favorite from the SS16 season is this boys grey ‘Video Game’ t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs with a funky games console design on the front and red block lettering. Now $25 (was $52, 50% saving).

For a more casual look I love this Sarabanda boys classic style red and blue check shirt. Will look perfect with a pair of jeans or shorts this Summer. Now $25 (was $52, 50% saving).

