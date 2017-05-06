Childrensalon Opens EID Shop – Celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in Style

Big news for kids fashion lovers looking for that perfect outfit to celebrate Eid-al-Fitr in style! Online retailer Childrensalon has launched their EID shop, featuring hand-picked fashion from the world’s most luxurious designers, perfect for Spring / Summer 2017 celebrations. Childrensalon has dedicated a whole section of their store to help online shoppers find the perfect outfit. You can also navigate by age, sex, casual, luxury and themes – from dainty floral prints to iconic checks and more, shop the top trends for this season. Shop by Embellishment, Burberry Check, Lace, Floral, Sparkle & Shine, and Jewel Tone. Featured designers include: Alviero Martini, Armani, Burberry, David Charles, Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi, Love Made Love, Monnalisa, Roberto Cavalli, Young Versace and more.

Here are some hand-picked looks for kids featured in the Childrensalon EID Shop photoshoot.

This gorgeous holiday look by Dolce & Gabbana Girls is fit for a princess. She'll look stunning wearing this Dolce & Gabbana Girls Silver Jacquard Skirt with Jewel Bow. The silver metallic sheen skirt is made with a softly textured and is woven with silk, and there is bow with pink jewel decoration and a row of floral-shaped diamanté jewels underneath. Looks great with this Dolce & Gabbana Girls White 'Tropical Italiano' Blouse made in smooth woven cotton, with ruffles on the chest and three-quarter sleeves. Accessorize with a matching Dolce & Gabbana Girls Silver & Pink Jacquard Bag and Mary Jane Style Shoes.

She'll be sure to shine bright and stand out in the crowd wearing this one of a kind David Charles Emerald Green Jeweled Satin Dress. Your little princess will look truly royal wearing this Girls Emerald Green Satin Dress made in a sumptuous emerald green satin with brilliant crystals, emeralds and iridescent green gems sparkle below the neckline. Complete the look with a pair of MANUELA DE JUAN Girls Metallic Gold Leather Lyla Pumps.

She'll be the belle of the ball in this beautiful rose gold dress by Love Made Love. Perfect for any special occasion this gorgeous dress is made with a textured, silky, finished fabric, with a stunning tulle overlay which is embellished with glittery sequins and embroidery. Complete the look with a DAVID CHARLES Girls Black Velvet, Gold & Pearl Hairband and MANUELA DE JUAN Girls Metallic Gold Leather 'Lyla' Pumps.

Here's a super cute look for a brother and sister featuring the famous Burberry Classic Check. For boys, I love this beige new classic check short-sleeved shirt by Burberry made in smooth cotton poplin, with a button down pointed collar, front button fastening and a chest pocket. For girls, I love this pale stone checked dress by Burberry made in lightweight, smooth cotton in the designer's exploded classic check pattern.

Gorgeous special occasion dress by FENDI Kids, this Girls Ivory Silk & Tulle Dress features a delightful mixture of impeccable fabric quality and Italian elegance. She'll look stunning wearing this exquisite ivory silk and tulle girls dress from Fendi, with signature monster robot embroidery in ivory and silver thread. Complete the look with a pair of these sophisticated MANUELA DE JUAN Girls Silver Leather Pumps.

This is a super stylish special occasion look for boys by the famous Italian FENDI fashion house featuring this Boys Navy Blue Logo Suit. Fendi has designed this classic suit with an interesting fun space print. Made in Italy in a woven cotton blend with a smooth, silky feel. Complete the look with this cool FENDI Boys White Lightening Bolt Shirt with a mandarin collar, logo button fastener down the front and a drawstring around the waist.

Love this fun casual party look by FENDI for girls featuring this Sequined Neoprene Dress made in super-soft, spongy, pink neoprene with an amazing sequined and beaded logo on the chest. Complete the look with a matching FENDI Girls Pink Logo Hairband and Pink Leather Sandals with Studs.

Super stylish mini me look for boys by DOLCE & GABBANA featuring this Boys Ivory Bomber Jacket with Black Pineapples. Looks great with this DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Polo Shirt with an ivory leaf print is made in soft cotton piqué with a ribbed collar and cuffs. Complete the look with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Trousers with White Trims and black dress shoes.

This DAVID CHARLES Baby Girls Ivory Tulle Dress with Floral Embroidery features an ivory tulle overlay embroidered with green stems and leaves, with pink flowers and a pink ribbon belt. Complete the look with a matching DAVID CHARLES Girls White Grosgrain Hairband with Flower & Bow Appliqué and white ballet flat shoes.