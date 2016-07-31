Shopping Tips

Girls Designer Sale – $25 & Under!

BILLIEBLUSH Girls Neon Pink Knitted Cotton Sweater
MALVI & CO Grey & White Floral Jersey Dress
ANGEL'S FACE Blush Pink Tulle Net Frilled Top

The end of season sales don’t get much better than this! I found some serious discounts on designer girls fashion from the Spring Summer 2016 collection. Here are a few of my favorites for girls priced $25 or less. Be sure to shop now…these items are selling out quickly! All items ship worldwide right to your doorstep.

BILLIEBLUSH Girls Yellow Cotton T-Shirt with Pepper Print
BILLIEBLUSH Girls Yellow Cotton T-Shirt with Pepper Print – SALE $12

I’ve always been a fan of Billieblush, designed in France and offers colorful girls clothing at reasonable prices. And when it goes on sale you’re in for a great deal! Love this girls bright yellow t-shirt with a glittery pink print of a chilli pepper on the chest and the designer’s butterfly logo stitched to the side. Now $12 (was $26, 50% saving).

BILLIEBLUSH Girls Yellow Cotton Top with Banana Print
BILLIEBLUSH Girls Yellow Cotton Top with Banana Print – SALE $14

Another super cool top from Billieblush is this Yellow Cotton Top with a Banana Print. Designed in a vest, sleeveless style, this stylish shirt has bows on the shoulders with a banana print on the front and yellow mesh on the back. Now $14 (was $37, 62% saving).

ANGEL'S FACE Blush Pink Tulle Net Frilled Top
ANGEL’S FACE Blush Pink Tulle Net Frilled Top – SALE $17

Perfect for your little princess, I love this beautiful blush pink top by English company Angel’s Face, made from soft, delicate tulle net with heavenly ruffles. Perfect for all little angels, this adorable top has a silky underside to make it super soft. Complete the look with Angel’s Face’s signature ruffled tutu skirt. Now $17 (was $29, 40% saving).

DEUX PAR DEUX Girls Red Tunic Top & Grey Leggings 2 Piece Set
DEUX PAR DEUX Girls Red Tunic Top & Grey Leggings 2 Piece Set – SALE $17

A great brand from Canada is Deux Par Deux that designs colorful girls clothing with a reasonable price tag. Love this girls adorable tunic top and leggings set with a long red top that’s sleeveless with a frilled hem. Complete the look with stretchy leggings with button details on the cuffs and tiny pink bows. Now $17 (was $59, 70% saving).

FUN & FUN Girls Black & White Chiffon Top
FUN & FUN Girls Black & White Chiffon Top – SALE $18

How about this girls cute top by Fun and Fun made in Italy featuring a white and black striped fabric with white textured shoulder straps. The upper part is fully lined and there is a print of red shoes on the front. Now $18 (was $47, 60% saving).

AGATHA RUIZ DE LA PRADA Red Checked Cotton Jersey Dress
AGATHA RUIZ DE LA PRADA Red Checked Cotton Jersey Dress – SALE $20

How adorable is this Agatha Ruiz de la Prada girls red checked cotton jersey dress? Love the red panel on the front decorated with a checked heart and green trims. Now $20 (was $40, 50% saving).

TUTTO PICCOLO Black & White Striped Cotton Jersey Dress
TUTTO PICCOLO Black & White Striped Cotton Jersey Dress – SALE $20

Another great brand out of Italy is Tutto Piccolo and this girls black and white striped- short-sleeved dress is super cute with a great price! Perfect for dog lovers, the dress has two front pockets with pink embroidered detail and an embroidered dog on the chest. Now $20 (was $40, 50% saving).

CAKEWALK Girls Satin Front Wolf Top
CAKEWALK Girls Satin Front Wolf Top – SALE $21

The Dutch brand Cakewalk season after season designs colorful girls fashion at great prices. Love this girls satin and jersey charcoal grey top with a howling wolf and floral print. Now $21 (was $43, 50% saving.)

DEUX PAR DEUX Grey & White Cotton Printed Jersey Dress
DEUX PAR DEUX Grey & White Cotton Printed Jersey Dress – – SALE $21

Another cute option for girls that love dogs is this girls sweet dark grey and white, short-sleeved dress by Deux Par Deux. The smooth cotton frilled hem has narrow stripes with a cute sausage dog print. Now $21 (was $53, 60% saving).

LEMON LOVES LIME Pink Cotton Jersey 'Mermaid' Skort
LEMON LOVES LIME Pink Cotton Jersey ‘Mermaid’ Skort – SALE $21

Perfect to twirl in, I’m loving this girls fuchsia pink skort by Lemon Loves Lime. Completes any look and has lightweight jersey shorts under handkerchief style panels which hang in two lengths. Each skirt panel has a paler pink ruffle frill to give a mermaid tail effect. Now $21 (was $54, 60% saving).

MALVI & CO Grey & White Floral Jersey Dress
MALVI & CO Grey & White Floral Jersey Dress – SALE $25

For a more classic love, I love this girls grey marl short-sleeved Malvi & Co dress with a bow on the back. Made in a soft cotton jersey with a white floral lace overlay on the front and matching sleeved. Now $25 (was $63, 60% saving).

DEUX PAR DEUX Pink & Orange Chiffon Dress
DEUX PAR DEUX Pink & Orange Chiffon Dress – SALE $25

How about this festive Deux Par Deux girls sleeveless dress, made with two layers of chiffon in fuchsia pink and the bottom layer in orange. The dress features narrow shoulder straps that match the bottom layer with elasticated ruching, knotted details and a bow applique. Now $25 (was $66, 60% saving).

BILLIEBLUSH Girls Neon Pink Knitted Cotton Sweater
BILLIEBLUSH Girls Neon Pink Knitted Cotton Sweater – SALE $25

She’ll look adorable wearing this girl’s neon pink and ivory knitted sweater by Billieblush. Made from a super comfy cotton blend, the sweater has a loose fit with a pretty knitted pattern, ribbed cuffs, hem and collar. Now $25 (was $51, 50% saving).

BILLIEBLUSH Girls Pink Knitted Bird Sweater
BILLIEBLUSH Girls Pink Knitted Bird Sweater – SALE $25

Another beautiful sweater by Billieblush is this girls peachy pink sweater. Made with a fine knitted cotton blend, it has a bird print on the front, with a woven navy blue pattern, featuring glittery gold thread details and pink gems. Now $25 (was $50, 50% saving).

MAYORAL Pink Striped Organza Dress
MAYORAL Pink Striped Organza Dress – SALE $20

Last but not least is this girls shimmering pink, organza dress by Mayoral with horizontal stripes on the skirt and sleeves. It has a fitted bodice with box pleats at the waist of the skirt giving it a flared and full shape. The fabric has a ‘slub’ effect and will have slight imperfections, to give it the appearance of raw silk. Also comes in ivory. Now $20 (was $49, 60% saving).

All of these adorable boys designer clothes ship worldwide from Childrensalon kids boutique located in the UK and ships express worldwide at a low rate.

