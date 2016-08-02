Kids Designer Denim Sale

Who can resist a great pair or jeans or a denim jean jacket? Your little boy or girl will look super stylish wearing denim. Now is the perfect time to indulge in buying designer kids denim clothing that’s on Summer Clearance!

I’ve always loved this boys blue denim jacket by DSquared2 with its distressed look, with ‘worn’ areas, paint splatters and bronze logo rivets. Love the silver logo buttons down the front, on the chest pockets and cuffs. Now $165 (was $276, 40% saving).

Another cool denim look for boys is this Diesel Kids boys blue denim jacket with all over distressed look. Complete with four front pockets, this fun jacket is finished with cool metal studs over the collar, cuffs and pockets. Now $56 (was $140, 60% saving).

For girls one of my favorite denim looks is the girls distressed, blue denim mini skirt by DSquared2. Designed in a classic jeans style, the skirt is short in length with a ‘worn’ look with patches, splashes of color and decorative stitching. Now $72 (was, $240, 70% saving).

Another fun denim look for girls is this blue denim skater skirt by Diesel Kids. This super cool skirt is made from soft and stretchy cotton denim with a faded and worn look with patches. Special touches include a full black tulle lining that shows underneath and a front pocket studded with a Swarovski crystal. Now $87 (was $176, 50% saving).

BOSS has designed this adorable girls denim dress with a relaxed, casual look in a dropped-waist style. Perfect for everyday wear or a special occasion, this sleeveless dress will look great with a pair of casual trainers or ballet flats. Now $66 (was $109, 49% saving).

Monnalisa, one of my favorite girls brands out of Italy, has designed this adorable denim outfit with a matching jacket and shorts made from a stretchy denim cotton. Super comfy yet stylish, they have a faded and worn look, embellished with silver diamantés and a silver bow patch featuring the designer’s name. Now $67 (was $95, 30% saving).

How about these classic little boys mid-blue jeans by Sarabanda? Perfect for any look, these comfy jeans are made from cotton denim with intentional faded patches. Love the embroidered pocket with a union jack flag design in the back.

Now $31 (was $46, 31% saving).

Now this is a stunning dress by Love Made Love! Heads will turn when she wears this long length vibrant and fun sleeveless dress with a dark wash denim body and full long colorful handkerchief style hem skirt that features an all over print of Italy’s Portofino harbor. Now $125 (was $313, 60% saving).

For boys these soft faded blue cotton denim Timberland shorts are the perfect item for his Summer wardrobe. Designed with an adjustable waistband to fit any waistline, the cuffs can be worn rolled, giving more room to grow. Now $31 (

was $63, 50% saving).

I’ve always been a fan of the Spanish brand Desigual that offers a colorful array of clothing for the entire family. These beautiful girls frayed hem denim shorts complete any outfit, made with blue floral satin inserts on the sides, with embroidered trims, lace and a pretty flower print on the front. Now $46 (was $78, 40% saving).

Who can resist these adorable baby girls navy blue organic cotton denim overalls by Stella McCartney Kids featuring colourful zig zag embroidery. An adorable mini me look taken from the Stella McCartney Women’s collection, complete the look with a matching zig zag white t-shirt. Now $50 (was 100, 50% saving).

I’m loving these boys navy blue cotton denim jeans, with appliqued patches by Italian brand Hitch-Hiker. He’ll look super cool wearing these worn look jeans that will complete any outfit. Now $67 (was 134, 50% saving).

These boys dark blue jeans by Roberto Cavalli are a wow with their bleach effect pattern on the lower half of the legs on both sides. Featuring the designers signature pattern, these jeans will make him look ever so Cavalli. Now $118 (was $236, (50% saving).

Last but far from least is this classic American favorite Levis stone wash blue sleeveless denim jacket for girls. I’m sure I had one of these growing up in the 80s! Perfect for any look all year round, she’ll never want to take this vest off. Now $40 (was $80, 50% saving.)