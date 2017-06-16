Party! Kids Spring Summer 2017 SALE is On!

Calling all kids fashion lovers…..I’ve got big news! The Spring Summer 2017 Clearance Sales have begun online….You’ll find big savings on gorgeous designer kids fashion, that I’ve featured on Dashin Fashion this Spring Summer 2017 season. Here are a few of my favorites stand out pieces that are on SALE…

Love this super cute photo from the ROBERTO CAVALLI Junior Spring Summer 2017 look book featuring this Boys Lion Jacket and Girls White Silk Dress. This adorable ROBERTO CAVALLI Boys Lion Jacket features the signature Roberto Cavalli dramatic lion print. Inspired by the adult collection, this adorable blazer is a the perfect choice a special occasion. Looks great wit a ROBERTO CAVALLI Boys Ivory Logo Shirt and Baby Boys Blue Denim Jeans. For girls, I love this ROBERTO CAVALLI Luxury White Silk Dress featuring a gorgeous and colorful, floral patterned, designed with a fitted bodice and gathered, flared skirt with a ruffle detail. Both baby outfits come in pint sizes for baby brothers and sisters.

One of my favorite looks for girls this Summer by STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS. This Girls Mini Me Island Festival Print Poco Dress is made in viscose crêpe, with a brightly colored patterned print. Looks great with these awesome STELLA MCCARTNEY KIDS Girls Black and White ‘Linda’ Sandals that have a sturdy cork wedge with a glittery piano keys appliqué strap and a textured rubber sole. Complete the look with a matching adorable Girls Piano Shoulder Bag with a front flap has the look of a piano keyboard with pearlescent and black glittery details.

How cool are these boys mini me blue or red jazz print jackets? Inspired by the menswear collection, these varsity style zip-up jackets feature the Dolce & Gabbana Mambo Jazz Print with jazz musicians, musical notes and the words ‘Mambo Siciliano’. Complete the look with a pair of matching musician applique jeans and grey rumba shirt. If you love the Mambo Jazz Print as much as I do be sure to check out the short sleeve shirt and button down long sleeved shirts too! Makes the perfect daddy and me outfit for a night out on the town this Spring Summer.

Move over James Bond, this Armani Junior red headed model has upped your style! This ARMANI JUNIOR Boys White Linen Blazer and Black Dress Pants makes the perfect look for any special occasion for Spring Summer. Your little guy look super stylish wearing this boys white linen blend single breasted blazer, complete with a logo printed hanky. Looks great with a pair of black cotton trousers and grey button down shirt. How cute is Mr. Armani Jr’s date wearing a flowing silk black Armani girls dress?

Love this girls gold baroque print dress from Young Versace made in satin polyester and printed with the designer’s signature baroque print. Perfect for any special occasion this Summer, the bodice is fitted and trimmed with grosgrain ribbon around the waistband and the skirt is tiered and flared. For boys, I love the Young Versace Barocco Black & Gold Outfit featuring this boys black and gold Borocco print shirt from Young Versace and matching Shorts with Gold Barocco Print. As part of the Young Versace Borocco Black & Gold Theme, complete the look with this matching YOUNG VERSACE Boys Black & Gold Baroque Print Cap and white Young Versace Leather Trainers.

She’ll look super cute wearing this Little Marc Jacobs Girls Mini Me burgundy neoprene varsity jacket with white denim sleeves by. Taken directly from the Marc Jacobs Spring Summer 2016 runway collection at New York Fashion Week. Inspired by the Cinema theme, this super cool jacket is decorated with cinema-inspired appliqués such as popcorn and 3-D spectacles, embellished with pearls and red jewels. Features Rainbow appliqué on the back. Complete the look with a girls red t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs, featuring a box of popcorn, animal heads and the designer’s logo, embellished in shiny gold. Looks great with a pair of girls dark blue denim shorts by Little Marc Jacobs, featuring bold red and white stripes. Shop LITTLE MARC JACOBS Girls Mini Me Burgundy Varsity Jacket Look online. Adorable Mommy & Me Look Inspired by Women’s Spring Summer 2016 Collection.

Your baby girl will look super cute wearing this DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Mini Me Pink Pineapple Dress. Designed with a yellow and green pineapple print, this pretty dress is made in fine cotton, gathered under the bodice, has decorative bows on the shoulders and comes with matching knickers. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Spring Summer 2017 collection, making the perfect mommy and me look. Also available in girls sizes for her big sister.

Love this Spring Summer 2017 look for baby boys by MAYORAL NEWBORN featuring this adorable Baby Boy Light Blue Vest with an Attached White Dress Shirt. The stretch fabric vest is lined and has smart illusion pockets. The attached white shirt has trimmed short sleeves and a detachable, elasticated bow tie. Looks great with a pair of matching light blue shorts and Stripped White and Blue Cotton Sweater. Complete the look with a pair of MAYORAL NEWBORN Pale Blue Pre-Walker Moccasins.

These sale items are selling out quickly! All items ship express worldwide for a great rate directly from Childrensalon, online children’s boutique located in the UK.