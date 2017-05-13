Shop The Runway – Hitch-Hiker Boys Spring Summer 2017

Last Spring Italian Kids Fashion House Monnalisa launched the newest boys Hitch-Hiker and girls Monnalisa collections with an impressive runway show at the historic Palazzo Corsini in Firenze. Located right off the banks of the Arno River, the late baroque style of the Palazzo Corsini was the perfect setting for launching the best in Italian kids fashion. The Monnalisa fashion show is a highlight of the Pitti Bimbo Kids Fashion Week and Trade Show. Here are some of my favorite looks from the Hitch-Hiker Boys Spring Summer 2017 collection.

This is a super cute look for boys by Hitch-Hiker featured on the runway at Kids Fashion Week in Italy. This boys blue, short sleeved shirt in lightweight cotton by Hitch-Hiker has a striking, multi-colored floral print and fastens with small white pearlised logo buttons. Looks great with a green shirt, white Miami print pants, and Sunset Print Slip on Sneakers.

Love this boys soft cotton jersey short-sleeved t-shirt by Hitch-Hiker, with photographic palm tree print on front and back. Looks great with this light blue linen blazer, distressed blue jeans, matching photo Blue Sunset slip on sneakers and Blue Sunset baseball hat.

Love this boys blue soft jersey cotton t-shirt by Hitch-Hiker with an all-over colorful floral print and exposed stitching on neck, hemline and sleeves. Complete the look with a light blue linen blazer, blue canvas pants, floral patterned sneakers and sunset print hat.

Hot off the runway from Kids Fashion Week in Italy, this Boys light-weight cotton sweatshirt by Hitch-Hiker features a photographic print of polo players on the front and cuffs. Complete the look with a pair of khaki shorts with a polo print, navy polo shirt, polo print sneakers and matching brimmed hat. Perfect for a day at the horse races or polo match!

You can shop these stylish Hitch-Hiker Spring Summer 2017 looks featured on the runway at Pitti Bimbo Kids Fashion Week online at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

