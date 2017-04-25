Shopping Tips

Win £500 to Spend on Kenzo Kids

Kenzo Kids Find The Tigers Game Win 500
KENZO Green Tiger Logo Sweatshirt

Heads up Kenzo Kids lovers, online kids retailer Childrensalon is offering a super fun way to win £500 to spend on Kenzo Kids Spring Summer 2017 Collection. All you have to do is play the game to find the iconic Kenzo Tiger hidden in the new Kenzo Cartoon Cactus Print. Simply enter your email, play the game and you’ll have a chance to win a £500 voucher to spend on Kenzo at Childrensalon. Super Easy – Super Fun!

WIN £500 to SPEND on KENZO KIDS

Check out some of these adorable Kenzo Kids outfits for Spring Summer 2017 from the Cactus Trend.

KENZO Boys Beige Cactus Printed Sweatshirt
KENZO Boys Cartoon Cactus T-Shirt & Shorts
Kenzo Girls Dancing Cactus Raincoat and Pants
KENZO KIDS Girls Fuchsia Pink Dancing Cactus Sweatshirt
KENZO Girls Colorful Cartoon Cactus Look
KENZO Boys Colorful Cartoon Cactus Outfit
