Just got news of a fun way to win a shopping voucher! Heads up Paul Smith Junior lovers, online kids retailer Childrensalon is offering a super fun way to win £200 to spend on Paul Smith Junior Spring Summer 2017 Collection. All you have to do is play the Catch the Butterflies game. Simply enter your email, play the game and you’ll have a chance to win a £200 voucher to spend on Paul Smith Junior at Childrensalon. Super Easy – Super Fun!

Check out some of these adorable Paul Smith Junior outfits for girls and boys this Spring Summer 2017 season.

WIN £200: PAUL SMITH JR.

Plus, get a FREE PAUL SMITH JUNIOR TOWEL When you spend over $195 on Paul Smith Junior!

WIN £200: PAUL SMITH JR.