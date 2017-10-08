Adidas Originals by Mini Rodini – AW17 Limited Edition Fitness Cat Collection

The fifth and final collection from adidas Originals by Mini Rodini is now available online featuring an exclusive illustrated “Fitness Cat” themed collection. Starting in December 2016, Swedish illustrator Cassandra Rhodin (founder and creative director of Mini Rodini), has designed adorable illustrations for five exclusive collections filled with limited edition pieces of iconic adidas Originals styles.

The Fitness Cat Collection from adidas Originals by Mini Rodini features an exclusive Aerobics Cat, Gym Cat and Boxer Cat print found on a tracksuit, t-shirt, hoodie set, padded vest and beanie. Plus you’ll find sneakers to match the Cat Workout look.

Mini Rodini is really looking forward to this collaboration. adidas Originals is so iconic as a brand. I’ve been wearing original silhouettes since I was a kid, says Cassandra Rhodin, founder and Creative Director at Mini Rodini.

adidas Originals challenges the status quo, originality is about the source. It’s about who made it first, where it was born and creativity at its core. Nothing is truer to this than Mini Rodini, it’s a natural fit for the Originals brand identity and we’re very excited to be collaborating on a collection dedicated to kids and the imprint they leave, says Nic Galway, Creative Director of adidas Originals and Style.

Sustainability factor in the collaboration is important for both Mini Rodini and adidas Originals. All apparel is made out of 100 % organic cotton and recycled polyester, and the footwear is made out of partly recycled materials.

Also available online is the fourth Adidas Originals by Mini Rodini collection featuring a bright red snake graphic and green cactus print.

A bright red snake graphic decorates pieces such as the Superstar Jumpsuit and Swimsuit. A bold all-over cactus print adorns the Superstar Tracksuit, as well as a matching t-shirt, cap and a Gazelle footwear style.

