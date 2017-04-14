April Showers Bring Spring Flowers – Girls Fashion 2017

I can’t get over how gorgeous these photos are from the “In Full Bloom” article on Tiny Times Blog. I love the girls styling inspired by Meixcan Artist Freeda Kahlo. Plus the bright floral backgrounds make these gorgeous floral outfits look even more “In Bloom”!

Discover bold blooms with dark accents and clashing accessories adorned with pretty posies, for an instant update on a classic trend that’s anything but subtle. – The Tiny Times

Love this Molo Girls Protea Print ‘Christina’ Peplum Dress made in a grey stretch cotton jersey. This short-sleeved dress features an all-over orange and pink floral protea print and has a pretty peplum ruffle at the waist. Complete look with a bright flower headband and silver sandals.

Here’s another adorable floral look for girls featuring this gorgeous Lorendana Girls Colorful Coastal Print Jumpsuit. Made in Italy, this comfy, soft and floaty silky jumpsuit is printed with a beautiful coastal scene, reminiscent of sunny holidays. Complete look with a pair of silver slip on shoes and bright floral headband.

This Graci Girls Long Ivory Embroidered Dress is simply stunning! Designed in Spain, this gorgeous short sleeved dress is made from a layer of soft tulle, richly embroidered with a magnificent pink floral design, over a silky satin under-layer. The satin bodice is adorned with ribbons and embroidery, with silver and gold detail. Complete the look with a handmade Graci Flower Hairband, matching Pink & Yellow Floral Handbag Yellow and traditional floral espadrilles shoes.

Now this is a gorgeous floral look for girls, designed by the famous Jean Paul Gaultier fashion house. This Junior Gaultier Girls Pink Floral Satin Dress features a beautiful, panelled bodice, with capped sleeves and a full skirt that is shorter at the front than the back, and has a pink cotton lining with a tulle frill. Complete look with a matching embroidered jean jacket, floral headband and light green and yellow dancing shoes.

Another festive floral look for girls is this Pan Con Chocolate Girls Pink Printed Dress. Designed in Spain, this pretty dress features a salmon pink, peacocks and floral print, made in a satin feel polyester with a soft sheen appearance. Complete the look with a long sleeved pink embellished shirt, floral sandals and a Moon et Miel Girls Straw & Sequin Embellished Bag.

For baby girls I love thisDOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Rose Print Dress featuring this stunning rose print made into an A-line crêpe fabric dress that has hand finished delicated top stitching. Complete the look with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Rose Gold Jacquard Ballet Shoes.

When it comes to flower dresses, who could forget special occasion dress designer Nikki Macfarlane? She even designed the brides maid dresses for Prince William & Catherine’s Wedding! Love this ivory silk, special occasion dress featuring a fabulous, ballerina length, organza skirt with a beautiful blue, green, red and yellow floral print and blue silk bows around the waist and shoulders. Complete the look with a pair of Katz White Satin Occasion Shoes and Angel’s Face Girls Blue Velvet & Diamanté Hair Clip.

Another British Heritage Brand that’s a favorite of Princess Catherine is Rachel Riley. Love this classic Girls Yellow Floral Cotton Dress featuring a pink magnolia print and a sash that ties at the front and fastens with a button at the back. Complete the look with a Rachel Riley Girls Pink Knitted Cardigan with delicate flowers embroidered on the front. Don’t forget to add a pair of pink leather sandals and matching hair bow.

I’ve always loved Versace’s Medusa Print, and this Navy Blue Floral Print Dress by Young Versace is stunning! This very elegant Italian design is made in duchess satin and printed with a lilac and turquoise ‘Floral Burst’ print. Love the trimmed grosgrain ribbon around the waistband. Complete the look with a matching Young Versace Floral Burst Hairband with Bow and Black Patent Leather & Floral Print Handbag.

Another gorgeous Italian designed dress is this Monnalisa Bimba Girls Pink Floral Cotton Dress with a pretty pink daisy print. Designed in a classic and elegant style, the bodice is fitted and it has a full, flared skirt with a tulle frill. Also comes in shades of blue and white. Complete the look with a pair of Monnalisa flower leather sandals and bow purse.

Designed in France, this Catimini Girls White Floral Dress features a beautiful pink, yellow and blue floral print, bright pink trims, and an insect embroidered on the front of the dress. Complete the look with a pair of Sun-San Silver Leather ‘Salt Water’ Buckle Sandals.

Dutch brand Jottum has designed this Girls Pink & White Floral Print Dress with a ruffled panel down the front, a bow at the gathered waist and a full skirt. Complete the look with a pair of navy blue leather ballet ankle shoes.

Designed in Portugal this Patachou Girls Ivory Bubble Dress features a pink blossom print made in a silky feel fabric. Complete look with a pair of silver ballet flats or rose gold short riding boots.

Shop the “In Full Bloom” floral looks for girls this Spring Summer 2017 online at Childrensalon located in the UK and ships worldwide.