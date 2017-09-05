Armani Junior School of Rock Trend Fall 2017

Dress your little rock stars in outfits they’ll love to play in! Armani Junior has launched a bold new School of Rock Trend for Fall Winter 2017-18 that complements its classic navy blue and white Armani design. I love the Armani Junior Catalogue that features adorable look book photos of little fashionistas wearing their finest while rocking out to their favorite tunes.

The Making of Armani Junior FW17/18 Campaign



Watch as the Armani Junior kids take the stage in the making of the latest Fall Winter campaign.

Shop Armani Junior FW17/18 Lookbook

Here are a few of my favorite Armani Junior School of Rock Looks for Fall Winter 2017-18, all available online and ship worldwide.

This little ARMANI JUNIOR model is dancing to the tunes wearing this adorable

Boys Down Padded Reversible Hooded Jacket with a geometric pattern and black stripes. The perfect addition to a boys winter wardrobe, this will keep him warm, cosy and comfortable. Looks great with this super soft ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Knitted Geometric Sweater that will keep boys warm and cosy on chilly days. Made in a cotton and wool blend, the sweater has a striking grey, blue and black geometric pattern and the designer’s signature eagle logo on the chest. Complete the look with a pair of ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Grey Cotton Twill Regular Fit Trousers.

Our little Saxophone player is looking super stylish wearing his Armani Junior Grey and Navy Blue Sweatsuit. This comfy ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Grey Sweatshirt is made in stretchy cotton jersey with eye-catching, abstract black and white patterned panels incorporating the designer’s logo. The matching grey sweatpants have the same abstract black and white patterned panels on the left leg. Complete the look with a pair of matching ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Black Mesh Trainers.

How cute is our little diva rocking it out on stage wearing this Armani Junior navy blue dress with little sparkling ballet dancer and purse on the front made in tiny, shiny studs. To keep her warm in cooler weather, layer the look with a cream long sleeved shirt and navy blue tights are made with all-over Armani logo motif. Complete the look with a pair of burgundy red patent leather boots with ribbon laces.

These little guys are ready to rock wearing Armani Junior Streetwear from head to toe. He’ll love the ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Cotton Tops Set that includes three long-sleeved soft, stretchy and comfortable cotton jersey tops with cool geometric patterns with the designer’s logo. Keep his warm with an ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Grey Zip-Up Jacket with colorful, embroidered chevrons and white stars and badges of the designer’s signature eagle logo on the front. Complete the look with a pair ARMANI JUNIOR Boys Slim Fit Jeans and Red & Black Suede Leather High-Top Trainers.

Love this photo of a little trumpet player wearing an Armani Baby Boy streetwear look featuring this grey top with an Armani army bulldog motif on the front. Looks perfect with these ARMANI BABY Boys Blue Jog Jeans with a faded and worn denim look and the comfort of tracksuit trousers and a comfy, grey hooded zip-up top with abstract black and white patterned panels on the arms and an iconic eagle logo on the chest. Complete look with an ARMANI BABY Boys Blue & Grey Pom-Pom Hat and Baby Boys Blue Logo Trainers.

For a special occasion your little princess will look gorgeous wearing this ARMANI JUNIOR Girls Oyster Pink Sateen Dress featuring a pattern of chic girls all around the hemline, with the designer’s name on their dresses. Looks perfect with matching pink patterned tights and navy blue patent shoes decorated with a blue velvet bow and the heels have a silver eagle embossed heart badge. Your little price will look super handsome wearing his Armani Junior Navy Pinstripe Jacket, Button Down Light Blue Dress Shirt and Classic Armani Jeans.

For little girls, I love this Armani Baby navy blue dress featuring a striped ribbon on the waist and an Armani logo charm just under the neckline. Complete the look with a matching navy ribbon hat, cream long sleeved shirt, navy tights and patent shoes.

