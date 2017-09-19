Burberry Children Beasts Mini Me Collection – Fall 2017

Burberry has “Unleashed the Beasts” for Fall 2017 with the new Burberry Beasts collection. Designs for the “Beasts” collection are all influenced by illustrations of fictional birds and animals taken from the pages of medieval English manuscripts. Here are a few of my favorite mini me looks for baby, girls and boys taken directly from the adult Burberry Beasts Collection.

How cool is this Burberry Boys Mini Me Beasts Print Hooded Bomber Jacket? A perfect pint size version from the Burberry Men’s Beasts Collection, this lightweight padded green hooded bomber jacket is designed with with artwork featuring creatures and thistles from the heraldic-inspired Burberry Beasts collection. Perfect to travel with this stylish bomber jacket is crease-resistant and will fold easily into a backpack. Looks great with knitwear or a casual striped T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

This amazing Burberry Beasts Boys Mini Me Bull Appliqué Sweatshirt is a work of art. Taken directly from the Burberry Men's Beasts Collection, this classic cotton sweatshirt for him and her has been reworked with a bull motif from the Burberry Beasts collection. Perfect for both relaxing and playing in, this comfy soft and stretchy grey sweatshirt features felted animal appliqué on the front. Looks great with a pair of comfy jeans and white leather sneakers.

This is a gorgeous outfit for girls this Fall by Burberry where heraldic creatures come to life on this striking silk dress inspired by the new Burberry Beasts adult collection. Little girls will love this easy to wear Mommy & Me piece, dressed up with a Peter Pan collar, puff sleeves and pin tucks at the shoulders, which perfectly reflect the designer's unmistakable attention to detail. Compete the look with a pair of navy leather dress shoes. Comes in little and big girl version, and there is also a matching shirt for baby boys.

The perfect Mini Me outfit by Burberry featuring this Burberry Beasts fleece-back jersey sweatshirt revised with a stepped hem, side slits and a silk panel printed with artwork from the Burberry Beasts collection. Complete the look with a tailored shirt underneath, white skirt or pain of comfy jeans, and a pair of classic white sneakers.

Love this gorgeous Burberry Beasts Baby Girl Pink Mini Me Print Cotton Smock Dress. Inspired by medieval English manuscripts, this adorable dress is printed with the mythical creatures of the Burberry Beasts collection. Comes with matching knickers elasticated for comfort and complete the outfit beautifully. Mom can create a matching look with this gorgeous floor-sweeping dress cut from swathes of silk offset with artwork from the Burberry Beasts collection.

This is one of my favorite Mommy & Me looks for girls this Fall Winter Season by Burberry. Inspired by medieval English manuscripts, Burberry Beasts Girls Mini Me Print Silk Dropped-waist Dress is printed with the mythical creatures of the Burberry Beasts collection. Complete the look with a pair of white sneakers or sandals. Mom will look great wearing this matching wrap dress fashioned from fluid silk, brought to life with artwork from the Burberry Beasts collection.

SHOP BURBERRY KIDS