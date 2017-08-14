Trends

CHLOÉ Girls Mini Me Fall Winter 2017-18 Collection

The new CHLOÉ Girls Fall Winter 2017-18 collection features these stunning Mini Me outfits that make the perfect mommy and me looks for any special occasion. She’ll look très chic wearing these gorgeous Parisian designed outfits inspired by stand-out pieces from the CHLOÉ Women’s Fall Winter 2016 show at Paris Fashion Week.

One of my favorite mini me looks is the Chloé’s leather overalls seen here with a pink reversible bomber jacket. These luxurious tan leather overalls are designed in a comfy yet sophisticated style and are soft to the touch. Complete the look with the reversible bomber jacket with a beautiful satin sheen and embroidered floral leopard appliqués. Best of all the jacket reverses to black with the designer’s logo embroidered across the back.

For a more festive look I love this perfect Mini Me Girls Printed Silk Dress inspired by the CHLOÉ Women’s Fall Winter 2016 Collection. Perfect for girls who like luxury and couture style, this gorgeous 100% silk chiffon dress features with beautiful watercolored flowers. Special details include the wavy waistband and tiny sequins. Complete the look with a pair of these Mini Me CHLOÉ Girls Gold Ballerina Shoes beautifully crafted in lustrous gold leather with scalloped edges and gold eyelets.

For a more dramatic look I love this stunning black jumpsuit by Chloé with a dropped waist and shiny gold beads that add a little sparkle in the buttoned placket, neckline and pocket. Looks perfect with a pair of CHLOÉ Girls Beige Chelsea Boots.

I love the classic CHLOÉ Wool Poncho for girls also inspired by the Women’s Fall 2016 Runway Show. Perfect to keep her warm on any chilly day, adding an extra layer over her denim shirt and jeans. Complete the look with a pair of CHLOÉ Girls Beige Chelsea Boots.

Another gorgeous CHLOE Girls Mini Me Look for Fall 2017 is this Hippie Style Silk Dress inspired by the CHLOE Woman’s Fall 2016 Collection. Perfect for any special occasion, this luxurious silk crepe dress is designed in a bohemian style with hand-embroidered patterns and fancy fabric detailing on the sleeves.

