CHLOÉ Girls Mini Me Rainbow Multi-Color Trend Spring Summer 2017

The new CHLOÉ Girls Spring Summer 2017 collection features these stunning Mini Me rainbow, multi-color blocked themed outfits. All of these CHLOÉ Girls outfits were inspired by stand-out pieces featured on the runway at the CHLOÉ Women’s Spring Summer 2016 show during Paris Fashion Week.

Your little girls will look stunning in this super stylish sleeveless special occasion dress designed by the famous Chloé French fashion house. Made in a floaty silk crêpe chiffon, with merged stripes of blue, green, orange and ivory, taken directly from the Chloe Women’s Spring Summer 2016 Collection featured on the runway at Paris Fashion Week. This luxurious dress includes boho tassel details from the shoulders and a soft viscose lining.

Another gorgeous color-block dress from the CHLOÉ Girls collection is this Pink Yellow Mini Me Striped Silk Dress. Made in a floaty silk crêpe chiffon, with merged stripes of yellow and pink, this luxurious dress includes boho tassel details from the shoulders and a soft viscose lining.

One of my favorites is this Chloé Girl’s silk, crêpe organza special occasion dress featuring color blocks of blue, pink and ivory with blue, green and yellow trims. Best of all are the tassel details, pink soft viscose lining and the hem that is longer in the back.

Love this CHLOÉ Girls Mini Me Chunky Cotton Knit Sweater with a mix of pink, blue, yellow and white within the yarn, giving an all-over multi-colored look.

Another gorgeous special occasion look by CHLOÉ Girls is this Mini ME White Viscose & Red & Yellow Organza Ruffle Dress. This girls off-white, super soft viscose twill dress has floaty feel dress with a viscose lining, in an off the shoulder style.

This CHLOÉ Girls Mini Me White Rainbow T-Shirt is made white super soft cotton and modal jersey has capped sleeves and a colorful rainbow and logo print on the front.

I also love this delicate Chloé Girl Mini Me White Pastel Color Trim Dress made in a white, lightweight cotton twill with a super soft viscose lining, and pretty ruffle sleeves which continues across the front trimmed in peach and yellow.

