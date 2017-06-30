Dolce & Gabbana Boys Mini Me Capri Collection FW17

Dolce & Gabbana celebrates Italy’s breathtaking Amalfi Coast with its Capri Collection where boys of all ages can “Live through La Dolce Vita”. This stunning blue and white collection features the traditional Sicilian majolica printed on unique garments and accessories. Here are a few of my favorite Daddy and Me Looks from the D&G Capri Collection now available online and ship worldwide.

Love this DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Mini Me Majolica Shirt & Shorts Look inspired by the beautiful coastline of Portofino and the island of Capri. A perfect mini me look inspired by the D&G Mens Collection, this blue and white mini-me ‘Majolica’ print shirt from Dolce & Gabbana, captures the essence of Italian traditional tiles. Looks perfect with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Boys ‘Majolica’ Swim Shorts and pair of D&G blue and white striped espadrille sandals.

Love this adorable DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Mini Me Blue Wind Cheater Jacket. Inspired by the coastline of Portofino and the island of Capri, this blue 'Majolica' tile print hooded wind cheater provides a lightweight layer to keep out mid-season chills. Complete the look with a

DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Blue Majolica T-Shirt, Boys Blue Slim Fit Jeans and

Boys Blue Majolica Espadrilles.

Your little baby prince will look adorable wearing this DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Majolica Tracksuit. Inspired by the traditional ceramic tiles of Italy, this blue mini-me 'Majolica' print tracksuit is the perfect outfit for late Summer and early Fall. Inspired by the D&G Mens Collection, this adorable look for baby boys is created by famed Italian designers. This cotton jersey two-piece outfit is designed especially for baby boys' comfort and style in mind.

Love this DOLCE & GABBANA Boys White & Blue Capri Outfit featuring this comfy yet stylish blue and white striped mini-me t-shirt featuring a coastline print inspired by the stunning island of Capri. Complete the look with a pair of mini-me blue Majolica printed Dolce & Gabbana shorts, inspired by the beautiful coastline of Portofino and the island of Capri.

Looks perfect with a pair of matching White & Blue Majolica Shoes.

Shop the Dolce & Gabbana Capri Mini Me Trend for boys online at Childrensalon located in the UK and ships worldwide.

