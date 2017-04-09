Dolce & Gabbana Boys Mini Me Music Trend – Spring Summer 2017

Music is the driving force behind the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Spring Summer 2017 Collection, where musical instruments become prints and embellishments over Dolce & Gabbana’s famous Sicilian tailoring. D&G designers Domenico & Stefano are all about dressing the family (#DGFAMILY) and have created a mini me collection for boys, where daddy & son can dress on trend together in their Dolce & Gabbana Music Look. Below are my favorite mini me boys music looks featured at the Spring Summer 2017 Runway Show during Milan Fashion Week.

Music – The Jazz Singers and Club Musicians are Back. Unforgettable performance of shows where scores meander across fabric in an explosion of fantastical notes. – Dolce & Gabbana

Perfect for special occasions or to jazz up everyday outfits, DOLCE & GABBANA Mini Me Boys White Bomber Jacket is embroidered with an array of music-inspired themes, including an electric guitar, stereo, musical notes and references to jazz and swing.

Complete the look with a black stereo t-shirt and Boys Black Trousers with White Trims. Don’t forget to add a pair of Boys Black & White Leather Brogue Shoes!

How cool are these boys mini me blue or red jazz print jackets? Inspired by the menswear collection, these varsity style zip-up jackets feature the Dolce & Gabbana Mambo Jazz Print with jazz musicians, musical notes and the words ‘Mambo Siciliano’.

Complete the look with a pair of matching musician applique jeans and grey rumba shirt. If you love the Mambo Jazz Print as much as I do be sure to check out the short sleeve shirt and button down long sleeved shirts too!

Now this is a WOW mini me look for boys by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this Boys gold silk jacquard blazer. Perfect for any special occasion this stunning jacket is beautifully tailored, with a black silk lapel and pocket linings, and a silky lining and open vent at the back.

Complete the look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Black Cropped Cotton Trousers, White Cotton Button Down Shirt, Neck Tie and Black Dress Shoes.

Love this Boys DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Mini Me Black Jazz Sweater & Cotton Palm Tree Pants. The perfect daddy and me look inspired by jazz musicians of the past with a white guitar appliqué on the front.

Complete the look with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Cotton Palm Trees Bermuda Shorts, inspired by the designer’s menswear palm leaves collection. Don’t forget these matching DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Leather & Canvas Trumpet Print Sandals.

Create this DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Mini Me White & Black Trumpet Print outfit with this white and black trumpet print polo shirt, and DOLCE & GABBANA Boys White Cotton Bermuda Shorts.

Complete the look with these super stylish, matching DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black & White Leather Trumpet Print Shoes. Don’t forget to top things off with this D&G white golf style hat!

You can shop these Dolce & Gabbana Music Themed Music Themed Looks now available online and ship worldwide.