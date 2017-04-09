Trends

Dolce & Gabbana Boys Mini Me Music Trend – Spring Summer 2017

Dolce Gabbana Boys SS17 Mini Me Music Look
Dolce Gabbana Boys Mini Me Music Look Spring Summer 2017

Music is the driving force behind the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Spring Summer 2017 Collection, where musical instruments become prints and embellishments over Dolce & Gabbana’s famous Sicilian tailoring. D&G designers Domenico & Stefano are all about dressing the family (#DGFAMILY) and have created a mini me collection for boys, where daddy & son can dress on trend together in their Dolce & Gabbana Music Look. Below are my favorite mini me boys music looks featured at the Spring Summer 2017 Runway Show during Milan Fashion Week.

Dolce & Gabbana Mens Spring Summer 2017 Music Runway Show
Dolce & Gabbana Mens Spring Summer 2017 Music Runway Show

Music – The Jazz Singers and Club Musicians are Back. Unforgettable performance of shows where scores meander across fabric in an explosion of fantastical notes. – Dolce & Gabbana

DOLCE & GABBANA Mini Me Boys White Bomber Jacket with Music Applique
DOLCE & GABBANA Mini Me Boys White Bomber Jacket with Music Applique

Perfect for special occasions or to jazz up everyday outfits, DOLCE & GABBANA Mini Me Boys White Bomber Jacket is embroidered with an array of music-inspired themes, including an electric guitar, stereo, musical notes and references to jazz and swing.

DOLCE & GABBANA Mini Me Boys White Bomber Jacket with Music Applique
DOLCE & GABBANA Mini Me Boys White Bomber Jacket with Music Applique

Complete the look with a black stereo t-shirt and Boys Black Trousers with White Trims. Don’t forget to add a pair of Boys Black & White Leather Brogue Shoes!

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Blue or Red Jazz Music Print Shirt
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Blue or Red Jazz Music Print Shirt

How cool are these boys mini me blue or red jazz print jackets? Inspired by the menswear collection, these varsity style zip-up jackets feature the Dolce & Gabbana Mambo Jazz Print with jazz musicians, musical notes and the words ‘Mambo Siciliano’.

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Blue or Red Jazz Music Print Jacket
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Blue or Red Jazz Music Print Jacket

Complete the look with a pair of matching musician applique jeans and grey rumba shirt. If you love the Mambo Jazz Print as much as I do be sure to check out the short sleeve shirt and button down long sleeved shirts too!

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Gold Silk Jacquard Blazer
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Gold Silk Jacquard Blazer

Now this is a WOW mini me look for boys by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this Boys gold silk jacquard blazer. Perfect for any special occasion this stunning jacket is beautifully tailored, with a black silk lapel and pocket linings, and a silky lining and open vent at the back.

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Gold Silk Jacquard Blazer Outfit
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Gold Silk Jacquard Blazer Outfit

Complete the look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Black Cropped Cotton Trousers, White Cotton Button Down Shirt, Neck Tie and Black Dress Shoes.

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Black Jazz Sweater Cotton Palm Trees Pants
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Black Jazz Sweater Cotton Palm Trees Pants

Love this Boys DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Mini Me Black Jazz Sweater & Cotton Palm Tree Pants. The perfect daddy and me look inspired by jazz musicians of the past with a white guitar appliqué on the front.

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Black Jazz Sweater Cotton Palm Trees Pants
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me Black Jazz Sweater Cotton Palm Trees Pants

Complete the look with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Cotton Palm Trees Bermuda Shorts, inspired by the designer’s menswear palm leaves collection. Don’t forget these matching DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Leather & Canvas Trumpet Print Sandals.

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me White Black Trumpet Print Polo Shirt
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me White Black Trumpet Print Polo Shirt

Create this DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Mini Me White & Black Trumpet Print outfit with this white and black trumpet print polo shirt, and DOLCE & GABBANA Boys White Cotton Bermuda Shorts.

DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me White Black Trumpet Print Polo Shirt Shoes
DOLCE GABBANA Boys Mini Me White Black Trumpet Print Polo Shirt Shoes

Complete the look with these super stylish, matching DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black & White Leather Trumpet Print Shoes. Don’t forget to top things off with this D&G white golf style hat!

You can shop these Dolce & Gabbana Music Themed Music Themed Looks now available online and ship worldwide.

