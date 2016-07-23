Fresh off the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall Winter 2016/17 runway show at Milan Fashion Week is this gorgeous Botanical Garden Print Dress specially designed for fashionistas of all ages from mommy to baby girls. This gorgeous print was inspired by the Botanical Gardens of Palermo (Orto botanico di Palermo), a magical garden on the island of Sicily that dates back to 1779.

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Botanical Garden Trend

Shop Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Girls White Jacquard Botanical Garden Printed Dress

One of my favorite mini me looks for Fall 2016 is this girls white jacquard ‘Botanical Garden’ printed dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s FW16/17 Runway Show at Milan Fashion Week this gorgeous dress features the printed illustration of an Italian garden scene on the front and back. Love the Dolce & Gabbana Banana Leaf Trend accessories including these adorable sandals and little girl’s purse.

Dolce Gabbana Girls Mini Me Botanical Garden Leaf Dress

Perfect for any special occasion is this stunning girls white lace dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Featuring a soft feminine, this classic dress features an overlay of lace with a botanical banana leaf sequin appliqué and jewelled butterfly embroidered across the front. Complete the look with a pair of Banana Leaf jeweled sandals and little girl’s purse.

Dolce Gabbana Baby Girls Mini Me Botanical Garden Shirt

Dolce & Gabbana loves to dress the entire family, including this baby girls white cotton and silk t-shirt with a ‘botanical garden’ print. Complete the look with a pair of matching Dolce & Gabbana Banana Leaf Trousers and Green Silk ‘Botanical’ Hairband with Jewels.

Dolce Gabbana Girls Mini Me Pineapple Botanical Garden Dress

Last but not least is this stunning girls white silk ‘pineapple’ dress by Dolce & Gabbana. Designed in a beautiful shift style, this gorgeous dress is made in silk gazar and features an embroidered with a wonderful pineapple, bee and dragonfly in sequins, gems and beads to create a shimmering effect. Complete the look with a pair of Dolce & Gabbana Banana Leaf Sandals.

You can shop the Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Botanical Garden Trend online at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.