Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Ortensia Trend

Dolce & Gabbana has recently launched the Ortensia collection featuring “beautiful flowers bursting in small, lacy florets that come to life across the Fall/Winter 17/18 ready to wear and accessories”. I discovered this stunning Hydrangea print on social media this week under the hashtag #DGOrtensia. For little girls, Dolce & Gabbana has launched a mini me version of the Ortensia collection with gorgeous dresses that are perfect for any special occasion. Here are a few on my favorite Ortensia looks for girls available now online.

Love this stunning DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Mini Me Ortensia Hydrangea Silk Dress. Your little one will look like a princess wearing a beautiful silk organza dress that’s perfect for any special event including an English garden party or wedding. A standout piece in the Dolce & Gabbana ‘Ortensia’ mini-me collection, this original fabric has a wonderful hydrangea print in full bloom. A fitted bodice gives way to a full and flared skirt, that is lined in viscose satin, plus a removable tulle petticoat. Complete the Ortensia looks with an illustrated hydrangea printed canvas bag from Dolce & Gabbana with a mini me design that evokes the scent of fresh flowers. Seen here with a matching Ortensia floral hairpiece.

She’ll look stunning wearing this Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Ortensia Sun Dress featuring an illustrated hydrangea print. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall Winer 2017 Collection, the wonderful mini-me print brings the senses alive with the scent of fresh flowers. There are spaghetti shoulder straps and ruched bodice, with a full and flared skirt. Looks great with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls ‘Ortensia’ Canvas Bag featuring an illustrated hydrangea print. Don’t forget a matching pair of Girl Ortensia Hydrangea Print Sandals.

Now this is a stunning mini me look for girls inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall Winter 2017 Ortensia Trend. The sophisticated Dolce & Gabbana styling along with the gorgeous mini-me blue and purple hydrangea print make this the perfect dress coat for girls this season. Looks great with a DDOLCE & GABBANA Girls ‘Ortensia’ Cotton Blouse For the true feel of the garden flowers, this gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana t-shirt has a pretty mini-me blue, purple and green hydrangea pattern. Complete the look with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Girls ‘Ortensia’ Jeans and matching Girls ‘Ortensia’ Canvas Bag with an illustrated hydrangea print that evokes the scent of fresh flowers.

Love this illustrated hydrangea printed cotton dress by Dolce & Gabbana Girls that brings the senses alive with the scent of fresh flowers. A special touch is that the neckline is elasticated and can be worn off-the-shoulder. Complete the mini me look with a sophisticated DOLCE & GABBANA Girls ‘Ortensia’ Canvas Bag with an illustrated hydrangea printed canvas and matching Ortensia print ballet shoes.

This illustrated hydrangea printed dress from Dolce & Gabbana Girls is a beautiful party look for your baby girl. The wonderful mini-me design brings the senses alive with the scent of fresh flowers. The neckline is elasticated and can be worn off-the-shoulder, with an elasticated waistline and comes with a matching pair of knickers. Complete the look with a pair of DOLCE & GABBANA Silk 'Ortensia' Baby Shoes featuring the delicate hydrangea print that fasten around the ankle with a velcro strap and are decorated across the toes with beading and pearls.

Another gorgeous outfit for girls is this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Ortensia Cotton Skirt with a light blue polo shirt or matching DOLCE & GABBANA Girls 'Ortensia' Cotton Blouse with its blue and purple hydrangea print and pretty ruffles and gathering on the back adding an extra girly look to this pretty top. Complete the look with a DOLCE & GABBANA Girls 'Ortensia' Canvas Bag and matching hydrangea print sandals.

You can shop these adorable Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Ortensia Trend looks for Spring Summer 2017 at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

SHOP DOLCE & GABBANA @ CHILDRENSALON