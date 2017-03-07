Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Tropical City Pineapple Trend Spring Summer 2017

For Spring Summer 2017, Dolce & Gabbana takes us girls on a trip to Tropical City, were pineapples dance on a bright pink backdrop. Girls of all ages will look super fresh this season wearing these mommy & me stand out pieces, inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Tropical Collection. Choose from a wide selection of dresses, skirts, shirts, swimwear, hats, shoes, bags and more.

Tropical City: Sun and Joy at the Tropics. Funny pineapples to cheer up your summer with coloful and joyful looks. – Dolce & Gabbana

Your baby girl will look super cute wearing this DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Mini Me Pink Pineapple Dress. Designed with a yellow and green pineapple print, this pretty dress is made in fine cotton, gathered under the bodice, has decorative bows on the shoulders and comes with matching knickers. Also available in girls sizes for her big sister.

This Dolce & Gabbana colorful girls rose pink kaftan dress with pineapple print is made in a finely woven and smooth, lightweight cotton, this comfortable, slightly A-line, dress has a narrow V-neck opening. Complete the look with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink Pineapple Print Handbag made in cotton canvas and with leather trims. This mini me look will look great with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink Pineapple Print Espadrilles made in cotton canvas, with the inner soles in pink leather for comfort. Complete the look with a matching DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink Pineapple Print Hairband with an embroidered pineapple appliqué & embellished with gold beads. Or for the beach look opt for this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Straw Hat with Pink Pineapple Print Woven in raffia, the fabric covered brim has a pink pineapple print and a ribbon with bow detail.

This girls rose pink dress with pineapple print by Dolce & Gabbana is made in a wonderfully smooth woven cotton, with a lined shirt style bodice and short sleeves. The dress flares out from the waist, and is fastened down the front with fabric covered, curved buttons. You can also opt for a matching D&G Pineapple Top & Skirt. Complete the look with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink Pineapple Print Handbag made in cotton canvas and with leather trims. This mini me look will look great with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink Pineapple Print Espadrilles made in cotton canvas, with the inner soles in pink leather for comfort. Complete the look with a matching DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink Pineapple Print Hairband with an embroidered pineapple appliqué & embellished with gold beads.