Dolce & Gabbana Girls Mini Me Zambia Cat & Mimmo Dog – Fall 2017

Fresh off the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall 2017 Runway Show at Milan Fashion Week are these adorable Mini Me Looks featuring the designer’s beloved pet cat Zambia and dog Mimmo. The mommy & me collection includes exclusive Dolce & Gabbana prints with dog & cat images combined with floral prints to create a fresh and classic look.

Perfect for your little cat lover, this DOLCE & GABBANA Silk Mini Me Gatti Cat Print Baby Outfit is luxuriously soft to the touch. This silk trousers and top set from Dolce & Gabbana’s Mini-me

collection comes in both baby, kids and adult sizes. Featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, this D&G outfit will certainly leave a lasting impression with the dramatic ‘gatti’ or cat print.

Perfect for your little dog lover, this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Mini Me Blue Silk Cani e Rose Dress features a print of the designer’s beloved dog Mimo. Perfect for any special occasion, this adorable Mommy & Me Look is inspired by Fall 2017 Dolce & Gabbana Runway at Milan Fashion Week. Luxuriously soft and floaty, this fresh powder blue silk dress by Dolce & Gabbana is perfect dress for moms, little girls and babies.

Super cute mommy & me look by Dolce & Gabbana designed with this exclusive ‘gattie e rose’ Zambia Rose Print Dress & Pantsuit. Both looks come in baby and older girl sizes. Made in a peach pink viscose crêpe , with a Mini-me ‘gattie e rose’ print of the designer’s cat Zambia.

This mini & me look is so “pretty in pink”! All eyes will be on mommy & daughter wearing this this pink feline silk brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana, with its fun floral cat motif. This beautiful a-line dress is taken directly from the D&G Women’s FW17 Runway show at Milan Fashion Week.



Perfect for your little puppy lover, this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Mini Me Cagnolini Puppy Pink & Black Maxi Dress features a gorgeous puppy and rose patterned, silk chiffon. She’ll be the belle of the ball in this beautiful gown that includes a exquisitely detailed velvet rose appliqué that beautifully decorates the bodice and a satin sash around the waist.

Your little girl will love this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Mini Me Pink Zambia Cat Silk Dress. Inspired by D&G Women’s Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, this adorable full length special occasion dress is made in luxurious silk and features the exclusive Dolce & Gabbana Zambia cat print.

