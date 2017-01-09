Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Boys Sicilian Western Trend Fall Winter 2016

Calling all mini cowboys! Dolce & Gabbana has designed the coolest Sicilian Western Mini Me collection featuring Sicilian flair and Wild West imagery. The cowboy continues to inspire a romantic notion of open skies, horses, wild nature and wilder countenance, freedom and rugged charm.

From Texas, the home of the modern cowboys, to the hills of Maremma in Tuscany, the Pampas in Argentina, the Rhone Valley in France and the Mongolian steppes, you’ll find 5 modern cowboy cultures keeping the ancient and diverse tradition alive beyond the romanticized myth.

Featured in the Sicilian Western you’ll find cross stitched cowboys on horses, embroidered lassos and stylized cacti make a statement. Here are some of my favorite Daddy & Me Sicilian Western Looks inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Runway Collection at Milan Fashion Week.

How on trend is this DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Daddy and Me Black ‘Sicilian Western’ T-Shirt? This boys black ‘Sicilian Western’ t-shirt by Dolce & Gabbana features a special D&G homage to Sicily meets the Wild West, with imagery of cowboys, guitars, hearts and flowers. Complete the look with a DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Grey ‘Sicilian Western’ Zip-Up Top, Boys Distressed Blue Denim Jeans, and DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Navy Blue Leather Boots. Shop this adorable daddy and me look inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Fall Winter 2016 Sicilian Western Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

How adorable is this Mini Me Boys blue wool ‘Sicilian Western’ sweater by Dolce & Gabbana Kids. Finely knitted in pure new wool, this soft-feel sweater has a cowboy and horse appliqué, a rocket and signature bee and lucky clover on the front. Complete the look with this Dolce & Gabbana Boys Black Tracksuit Trousers and Boys Black & White Leather Trainers. Super cute Daddy & Me look inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Mens Fall Winter Fashion Show at Milan Fashion Week.

Super cute mini me boys Sicilian Western themed look by Dolce & Gabbana Boys featuring this adorable black and green dotty top with the the designer’s ‘Sicilian Western’ print of horseshoe, horse, cactus and fruit, with a heart at the back. Complete the look with a pair of matching Sicilian Western Jeans and jacket. This cool daddy and me look is inspired by the D&G Mens Fall Winter 2016 Runway Collection featured at Milan Fashion Week.

Now this is one of my favorite boys mini me looks by Dolce & Gabbana from the Sicilian Western theme featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. This super cute boys black and white striped shirt screams out hee haw with its stunning embroidered appliqués of a horse, cowboy hat and horse shoe with a glittery gold lasso. Looks perfect with these DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Black Cotton Gabardine Cherub Embroidered Trousers with super stylish cherub and crown appliqué embroidered underneath the slanted front pockets. Complete the look with this DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Black Wool Flat Cap and Boys Black Leather Buckle Belt.

How cool is this cowboy look by Dolce & Gabbana Junior featuring this boys mini me Sicilian Western blue jean denim shirt and jeans. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana men’s runway collection featured at Milan Fashion Week, this ‘Sicilian Western’ themed design has a ‘washed out’ and faded look, with distressed areas. There are assorted appliqué on the front, including horseshoes, cowboys and bees, in a fusion of Sicily meets the Wild West. Looks great with these matching DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Blue Sicilian Western Jeans embroidered with patches at the back of D&G cowboys and flowering cacti, with a leather logo flag on one of the back pockets. Layer the look with this super cute DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Grey Sicilian Western Cotton Top embroidered with a cowboy, rocket and horseshoe appliqué in a fusion of the Wild West meets Sicily.

I’m loving this Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me boys black and grey ‘James Dean’ that’s part of the stylish theme of Sicily meets the classic Western. Stylish streetwear look featuring this photographic print of legendary 1950’s Hollywood actor, James Dean as a cowboy, with logo embroidery. Complete the look with a matching black James Dean sweatshirt and black sweat pants. Inspired by the D&G Men’s Runway Collection at Milan Fashion Week.

This is the most adorable Dolce & Gabbana Baby boys mini me look from the Sicilian Western’ theme, featured on the runway at the Men’s Collection at Milan Fashion Week. Create the look for your little guy with this blue denim shirt featuring assorted appliqué on the front, including a stetson, lucky clover and spaceship, in a fusion of Sicily meets the Wild West. Complete the look with these DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Boys Blue Denim ‘Sicilian Western’ Overall Jeans embroidered with ‘Sicilian Western’ logo patches on the front and a DOLCE & GABBANA Boys Blue Wool ‘Sicilian Western’ Sweater.

Super cute daddy and me look for boys by Dolce & Gabbana Junior featuring this navy blue ‘Sicilian Western’ top made in soft and lightweight cotton jersey, printed with a theme of Sicily meets the classic Western tradition, with imagery of carts, cowboys and roses. Complete the look with a pair of matching pants, blue jean jacket. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Men’s Runway Collection featured on Milan Fashion Week.