Dolce & Gabbana #DGFAMILY Fall 2017 Runway Show

It was a #DGFAMILY affair at the Dolce & Gabbana’s Fall 2017 runway show during Milan Fashion Week where mothers, fathers, daughters, sons, daughter and babies took part walking the runway in one of the biggest fashion shows ever. Over 140 people of many shapes, ethnicities, and ages showcased the Dolce & Gabbana Fall 2017 Collection, from international millennials, members of European royal families, and generations of music, acting, and celebrity dynasties.

The character of people is the important thing to us,” declared Stefano Gabbana. “We’ve had an attraction to this from the very beginning—our first show in the mid-1980s was on real people. The message is: You need to accept yourself as you are. That’s it!

One family that took center stage are the Harveys. You might recognize the name of Dad Steve Harvey from the Famiy Feud TV Show. Famous fashionista mom Marjorie Harvey, son Jason and daughter in law Amanda walked down the runway with their gorgeous babies Rose and Kayden in their arms wearing matching Gatti Cat Print Outfits. Fashion seems to run in the family as Jason founded the shoe line Art of Yevrah, and Amanda has lots of runway experience as a BCBG model.

Stella Aminova, Russian based owner of the Five Kids children’s boutique walked the runway with two of her daughters wearing matching Cagnolini Puppy Black & Pink Floral Silk Dresses.

Marpessa Hennick, half-Dutch, half-Surinamese runway veteran who works for Dolce & Gabbana’s couture house walked the runway with her beautiful 12 year old daughter Ariel wearing matching Black & White Lace Dress.

My personal favorite mommy and me look is this festive silver and rose dress and gorgeously fluffy long white coat.

All of these adorable DGFAMILY Fall 2017 Mini Me looks are available online and ship worldwide.

