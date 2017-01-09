Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Girls Majolica Trend Fall Winter 2016

The Dolce & Gabbana Majolica theme is one of my favorite looks this Fall Winter for both Mommy and Daughter. In a rainbow of bright colors, these Italian traditional handcrafts have become a fashion statement. Featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, the Majolica Hand-painted ceramics provide inspiration for majolica prints, exuberant reds, yellows, blues and greens, stylized flowers and leaves create wonderful decorative motifs. Another special touch of the Majolica collection is the hand-knotted fringes of the hems and sleeves are a tribute to Italian craftsmanship. Here are a few of my favorite Majolica Mini Me Looks, many taken directly from the Dolce & Gabbana runway show at Milan Fashion Week.

Love this mommy and me look by Dolce & Gabbana Junior featuring this absolutely stunning silk organza dress designed, featuring lace and the D&G colorful ‘Maiolica’ print, inspired by hand-painted, Sicilian ceramics, in shades of blue, yellow, green and red. Perfect for any special occasion, this Dolce & Gabbana Girls party dress is fully lined in silky ivory satin, with a lace trim, and has a flowing full skirt. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Runway Collection at Milan Fashion Week.

This is a beautiful mini me look for girls by Dolce & Gabbana inspired by the D&G Women’s Maiolica collection featuring this silk blouse inspired by hand-painted, Sicilian ceramics, in shades of blue, yellow, green and red. Complete the look with these matching girls silk ‘Majolica’ print trousers by Dolce & Gabbana. These gorgeous full-length trousers are smooth and lightweight, with a slim fit. Don’t forget this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Majolica Print Brocade Hairband and DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Red Leather Sandals with Gems.

Your little girl will look stunning wearing this beautiful silk dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana Junior, featuring this mommy and me colorful ‘Maiolica’ print, inspired by hand-painted, Sicilian ceramics, in shades of blue, yellow, green and red. Taken from the Womenswear collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, it is fully lined in silky ivory satin, with a fabulously full skirt that is pleated at the waist. Perfect for any special occasion, this gorgeous dress would look perfect with a pair of matching D&G red pumps and a Maiolica print headband.

This is a super cute mini me loo for girls by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this silk belted pyjama shirt made in silk charmeuse, in the designer’s yellow and blue ‘Majolica’ print, this floaty and lightweight style creates loungewear designed to be worn as outerwear. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Runway Collection at Milan Fashion Week this adorable outfit features a flat collar, front button fastening and a belted waist tie that can be removed, if preferred and two front pockets. Complete the outfit with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Silk ‘Majolica’ Print Pyjama Trousers, also made in silk charmeuse, in the designer’s yellow and blue ‘Majolica’ print, this floaty and lightweight style creates loungewear designed to be worn as outerwear. They feature a loose, wide-legged fit, with an elasticated waistband and side pockets.

Love this gorgeous silk organza dress designed by Dolce & Gabbana for baby girls, featuring lace and the D&G colorful Maiolica print, inspired by hand-painted, Sicilian ceramics, in shades of blue, yellow, green and red. Fully lined in silky ivory satin, with a lace trim, it has a fabulously full skirt that is pleated at the waist. This beautiful special occasion dress is inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Runway Collection from Milan Fashion Week.