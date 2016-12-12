Dolce & Gabbana Mini Me Girls Tulip Trend Fall Winter 2016

Fresh off the runway at Milan Fashion Week, Dolce & Gabbana has designed a gorgeous collection featuring the beloved flower a Tulip which is the floral symbol of love and purity. This stunning classic collection features the Tulip embroidered and printed on black fabric, highlighting the flower’s simple shape and varied shades, make every garment special and unique. Dolce & Gabbana has designed the tulip collection for both women and girls of all ages, making it the perfect mommy and me look for Fall Winter 2016. Here are a few of my favorite looks for the Dolce & Gabbana mini me tulip collection.

Love this super cute Girls pink and black tulip brocade jacket by Dolce & Gabbana Junior. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Tuip theme featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. This swing style coat has a beautifully textured fabric and floral print. Complete the look with a pair of black leggings and matching pink tulip shoes and purse.

She’ll look stunning wearing this black wool crepe dress by Dolce & Gabbana for girls featuring ma beautiful pink and green tulip appliqué on the front. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Tulip trend featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. This gorgeous dress has a lovely, slightly A-line shape with a covered zip fastener at the back and is fully lined in black satin. Complete the look with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black Satin Hairband with Pink Tulips & Crystals, matching Black & Pink Tulip Brocade Tote Bag and DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black & Pink Tulip Patent Leather Shoes. Ships Worldwide.

She’ll look so beautiful wearing this black silk blend brocade dress by Dolce & Gabbana Jr. with a beautiful pink and green tulip print. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Tulip Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. This pretty dress has a lovely, slightly A-line shape with a covered zip fastener at the back. Complete the look with this matching DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Pink & Black Tulip Brocade Coat. Don’t forget to accessorise with these pink tulip matching DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black Satin Hairband with Pink Tulips & Crystals, Black & Pink Tulip Brocade Tote Bag and DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black & Pink Tulip Patent Leather Shoes.

This little mini me girls black cardigan, featuring Dolce & Gabbana’s yellow and green tulip print will put a smile on her face. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Tulip Trend featured at Milan Fashion Week. This super cute outfit is made in soft, finely knitted, cosy wool, it has a logo button fastener with a ribbed collar, cuffs and hem. Complete the look with a pair of matching DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Blue Jeans with Yellow Tulip Appliqué. Don’t forget these super cute DOLCE & GABBANA Baby Girls Black & Yellow Tulip Print Pre-Walker Shoes. Shop Online. Ships Worldwide.

This is a stunning look for girls by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this girls black and white tulip print silk dress and matching Girls White Tulip Cape with Fur Trim. This outfit is made in duchesse silk, and the fabric has a lovely sheen and slight stiffness, maintaining its beautiful shape. This gorgeous dress is perfect for any special occasion with its fitted sleeveless bodice, round neckline and gathered skirt at the waistline, flaring out into box pleats. Looks perfect with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls White Tulip Cape with real Fur Trim. She’ll look like a true princess with this DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black Satin Hairband with Pink Tulips & Crystals. Inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Tulip theme featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week.

She’ll look fabulous wearing this royal reversible black coat by Dolce & Gabbana Kids, featuring a beautiful, white and green tulip print on one side and luxurious real black fur on the other. Both sides have a stand-up collar which extends into a scarf, and side pockets. Perfect for your little princess, she’ll look stunning wearing this luxurious coat. Complete the look with a matching white and black tulip dress and DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black Satin Hairband with Pink Tulips & Crystals. This Tulip look for girls was inspired by the Dolce & Gabbana Women’s Fall Winter 2016 collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week. The perfect mommy and me look!

Super cute white tulip look for girls by Dolce & Gabbana featuring this black, soft knitted wool blend sweater with a viscose crêpe chiffon overlay on the front featuring the designer’s stunning white tulip print. Looks great with these matching DOLCE & GABBANA Girls Black & White Tulip Print Viscose Trousers. These loose-fit trousers are made in lightweight viscose jersey with a crêpe feel. Complete the look with a pair of black and white houndstooth checked sneaker and Dolce & Gabbana black eyeglasses.