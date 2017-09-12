Dolce & Gabbana Clones Star in Fall 2017 Children Campaign

Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana Mascots are back! These adorable life size super huggable clones (#DGCLONE) star in the Dolce & Gabbana Children’s Fall Winter 2017-18 Advertising Campaign. How cute is this video featuring the little D&G models dancing together with the mascots?!

For a number of seasons Dolce & Gabbana has the slogan “DG Family” for their collections with their advertising campaigns featuring models of all ages from baby, sister, brother, mom, dad, grandma and grandpa.

The Family is Our Point of Reference. – Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The Dolce & Gabbana Kids Fall Winter Collection has a wide variety of design themes for baby, girl and boy including mini me looks to match with mom and dad at any special occasion. Some of my favorites are the fashionable feline dresses, oversized bear jackets and King & Queen of Love.

The #DGClone characters of Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana have been traveling around the world from Paris to New York, and London to Tokyo spreading the #DGFAMILY cheer.

A unique installation for being the special guests at this year’s #PittiBimbo! A colourful display in front of the central pavilion of the Fortezza da Basso with the mascots of Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana here to greet you! #DGBambino #pb85 #DGClone Photo by AKAstudio-collective A post shared by Dolce & Gabbana (@dolcegabbana) on Jun 22, 2017 at 7:41am PDT

This Summer the DG Clones were special guests at Pitti Bimbo, Kids Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. The Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana Clones welcomed visitors to the Dolce & Gabbana flower themed market featuring the upcoming Spring 2018 Collection.

SHOP DOLCE & GABBANA KIDS