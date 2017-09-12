Trends

Dolce & Gabbana Clones Star in Fall 2017 Children Campaign

Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana Mascots are back! These adorable life size super huggable clones (#DGCLONE) star in the Dolce & Gabbana Children’s Fall Winter 2017-18 Advertising Campaign. How cute is this video featuring the little D&G models dancing together with the mascots?!

Dolce gabbana Child Advertising Campaign Fall Winter 2017-18

For a number of seasons Dolce & Gabbana has the slogan “DG Family” for their collections with their advertising campaigns featuring models of all ages from baby, sister, brother, mom, dad, grandma and grandpa.

Dolce & Gabbana Kids Fall Winter 2017-18 Advertisement

The Family is Our Point of Reference. – Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Dolce Gabbana Baby Kids Fall Winter 2017-18 Campaign

The Dolce & Gabbana Kids Fall Winter Collection has a wide variety of design themes for baby, girl and boy including mini me looks to match with mom and dad at any special occasion. Some of my favorites are the fashionable feline dresses, oversized bear jackets and King & Queen of Love.

Dolce Gabbana Mascot Children FW17-18 Campaign

The #DGClone characters of Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana have been traveling around the world from Paris to New York, and London to Tokyo spreading the #DGFAMILY cheer.

This Summer the DG Clones were special guests at Pitti Bimbo, Kids Fashion Week in Florence, Italy. The Domenico Dolce & Stefano Gabbana Clones welcomed visitors to the Dolce & Gabbana flower themed market featuring the upcoming Spring 2018 Collection.

