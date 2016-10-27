Fendi Kids Monster Trend Fall Winter 2016

Fendi Kids has designed this adorable Monster Theme for Fall Winter 2016 which is trending online. Perfect for Halloween and Winter Holiday Festivities, these luxurious outfits for baby, boys and girls designed by the famous Italian Fendi Fashion House are all available online and ship worldwide. Here are a few of my favorite Fendi Junior looks, inspired by the women and men’s Fendi collection.

Fit for a princess, I love this luxurious girls grey and pink leather jacket from Fendi Girl. Made in soft and supple leather, this adorable jacket features an embroidered Fendi signature Bag Bug eyes, trimmed with real fur. Complete the look with a Fendi Logo t-shirt, black leather shorts and signature pink Fendi Girls fur boots.

Isn’t this girl’s little puffer jacket by Fendi Junior for baby the cutest thing ever? This cozy jacket is comfy and stylish, made in a silky smooth fabric with the original Fendi pink and purple ‘Bag Bugs’ and ‘Monster’ eyes print. Complete the look with a warm Fendi monster knit hat and baby boots.

Another adorable look for girls is this grey top by Fendi Junior featuring a purple robot printed on the front with amazing, pink, fur ‘Bag Bug’ eyes. Complete the look with a pair of black leggings and these awesome FENDI Girls Black Patent ‘Monster’ Snow Boots.

She’ll love this funny purple dress by Fendi Girl featuring shiny, black and pink, beaded, monster robot appliqué on the front, with the famous ‘FF’ logo. Complete the look with a pair of matching Fendi Kids Leather Monster Boots.

Another adorable look for Fendi Girls is this Beaded Robot Monster Sweatshirt. with a stunning ‘Monster Robot’ incorporating the designer’s ‘FF’ logo in beautiful beads and gems. Complete the look with a pair of matching black shorts, jeans or skirt. Will look great with a pair of Fendi leather monster boots.

Perfect for any Special Occasion, he’ll look gorgeous wearing this Fendi Boys suit coat woven in jacquard black, with blue woven ‘Bag Bugs’ and ‘Monster’ eyes and a silky lining. Complete the look with a pair of matching dress pants or dress down the look with a pair of jeans. Don’t forget a pair of black leather dress shoes or dress down with a pair of leather boots or high-tops sneakers. Also comes in a mini size for baby boys.

Another luxurious look for Fendi boys is this is a beautiful soft, black leather jacket, featuring the designer’s monster ‘Bag Bug’ eyes in yellow, white and grey. Complete the look with this FENDI Boys Blue Cotton Chambray ‘Monster’ Shirt with the famous yellow eyes and white teeth and a pair of stylish yellow pants. Don’t forget these matching FENDI Black Leather ‘Monster’ Zip-Up Boots and Grey Cotton ‘Monster Robot’ Socks.

He’ll look adorable wearing this reversible monster themed FENDI Boys soft puffer style jacket. One side is black with a rubber logo and the other side has a Bag Bugs and Monster eyes print in blue, red and green. Complete this stylish Fendi look with this Boys Navy Blue ‘Monster Robot’ Sweatshirt, Black Slim Fit Denim Jeans and Black Leather ‘Monster’ Zip-Up Boots.

Love his FENDI Boy grey long-sleeved soft cotton jersey shirt featuring this black, blue, brown and green ‘Monster Robot’ incorporating the Fendi ‘FF’ logo. Complete this stylish Fendi look with a pair of FENDI Boys Black Slim Fit Denim Jeans and Black Leather ‘Monster’ Zip-Up Boots and he has the perfect Italian designed streetwear look!

One of my favorites by Fendi junior is this Boys Grey Wool & Cashmere Monster Logo Cardigan Sweater. Featuring this soft-feel fairisle design, this gorgeous sweater is knitted in a blend of wool and cashmere in shades of green, ivory, blue and red, with an intarsia logo and robot weave. Complete look with a matching grey knitted Monster scarf and hat.

