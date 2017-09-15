Fendirumi Mascots Bug Kun & Piro Chan for Fendi Kids

Fendirumi-mania started back in 2016 when the famous Italian fashion house Fendi brought the Piro-chan and Bug-kun Mascots to life. This famous mascot couple has traveled around the globe making guest appearances at Fendi Stores in Rome, New York, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong and more. Two six-foot furry guests, cartoonish costumed performers event attended the Italian brand’s Runway Show at Milan Fashion Week! You’ll find tons of adorable selfies with the Fendirumi on Instagram (#fendirumi).

The pink Piro-chan is inspired by the Qutweet charm with yellow rounded eyes, blue crest and Fendi logo, while the bright blue Bug-kun is inspired by the Bag Bugs charm with its yellow crest and double FF logo.

“The Japanese pop culture and the Kigurumi-mania gave me the idea of having two Fendi mascots to attend our events, shows, openings… the Fendirumi, as they perfectly embody the Fendi Fun spirit,” said Silvia Venturini Fendi.

Fendirumi Piro-chan and Bug-kun have taken center stage once again for Fendi Kids FW17 Collection where you’ll find a number of Fendirumi inspired outfits for baby, girls and boys.

Bug Kun Boys Outfits

Get ready to Party! Fendi Bug Kun DJ is in the house….Love this fun grey sweatshirt with a 'Bug-Kun' DJ print on the front, Fendi's male Fendirumi character that pays homage to Japan’s Kigurumi pop figures. This super cool streetwear look was inspired by the adult collection. Complete the look with a matching pair of grey sweatpants and matching Fendi Monster boots.

Now this is a cool streetwear look for boys by Fendi Kids this Fall Winter featuring this blue sweater with the famous Fendirumi 'Bug-Kun' DJ wearing headphones on the front. Perfect for your little music lover, this sweater is super soft and comfortable as it's made in a soft and fine wool knit. Looks great with this Bug-Kun silver metallic puffer jacket, grey jeans and leather sneakers.

How cool is this FENDI Boys Black Jacket featuring the Fendi's fun mascot Bug-Kun. This perfect black warm jacket is reversible, so your little one can enjoy double the Fendirumi fun. Besides being super trendy, this the jacket will feel warm and comfortable to wear being thickly padded, but being incredibly lightweight. Both sides are made from soft to the touch, silky fabric, with cool neoprene sides, and have zipped pockets

Piro-Chan Girls Outfits

Your little fashionista will love this FENDI Girls Fendirumi Piro-Chan Black Dress. Inspired by the Fendi Women's collection, this adorable black dress features a pink print of 'Piro-chan, Fendi's female Fendirumi character that pays homage to Japan’s Kigurumi pop figures. Complete the look with a pair of Fendi pink and silver pom pom shoes.

Now this is the cutest Street Wear Look for Girls by Fendi! Inspired by Fendi's female Fendirumi character that pays homage to Japan’s Kigurumi pop figures, this eye-catching black and silver sweatshirt dress, features a pink print of 'Piro-chan'. Taken from the adult collection, the front of this black sweatshirt jersey dress has a soft fleece inside and the back is made in a silver glitter viscose blend. Complete the look with a pair of silver and black Fendi boots with a matching Piro Chan decor.

This is the most adorable dress in the Fendi Girls Fall Winter 17 collection! This fabulously sparkly girls silver dress features Piro-chan, Fendi's female Fendirumi character that pays homage to Japan’s Kigurumi pop figures. Inspired by the adult collection, this mini me dress features the 'Piro-chan' appliqués and a fur pom-pom on the front, and is made in a luxurious neoprene, with a flared hemline trimmed in soft tulle. Complete the look wth a pair of silver socks and black Fendi boots.

