GUCCI Kids Mini Me Trend Fall 2017

The GUCCI Kids Fall Winter 2017-18 Collection features a number of luxurious mini me pieces inspired by the GUCCI Women and Men’s Runway Collections at Milan Fashion Week. Perfect for your little prince or princess, you’ll find a number of stunning mini me girls and boys looks all with GUCCI creative director Alessandro Michele’s romantic vision. Here are a number of my favorite GUCCI Kids Fall Winter 2017/18 Mini Me Looks available now online and ship worldwide.

Love this GUCCI Boys Mini Mi Colorful Wool & Cashmere Angry Cats Sweater, inspired by the Gucci Women's Pre-Fall 2017 Collection – Soul Scene. In reference to GUCCI’s creative director Alessandro Michele’s romantic vision, this gorgeous knit is patterned with intarsia knitted motifs of the distinctive 'angry cat', the planet Saturn and red stripes.

For girls I love this gorgeous GUCCI Girls Mini Me Yellow Astrakhan Dragon Coat, inspired by Gucci Women's Pre Fall 2017 Collection. This stunning coats is a work of art combining wool, faux mink fur trims and incredible dragon embroidery. Capturing the essence of Gucci's high-fashion credentials, there are decorative 'GG' pearl buttons at the front, and a sequin bow. Fit for a princess, the interior is lined in royal purple leopard printed satin,

The perfect special occasion dress for Mommy & Me, this GUCCI Mini Me Girls Blue Tulle Sequin Dress is made in delicate, twirl-worthy tiers of blue tulle, and has a glittering sequined ruffle around the shoulders with a matching decorative bow on the waist. Inspired by the Gucci Women's Spring 2017 Runway Collection at Milan Fashion Week, Gucci has created this striking dress for girls who like to shine.

Your little girl will look stunning wearing this GUCCI Mini Me Girls Apricot Tulle Cat Dress. Inspired by the Gucci Women's Spring 2017 Runway Show at Milan Fashion Week, she'll feel truly special just like her mommy wearing this exquisite tulle party dress from Gucci. Designed in a gorgeous light apricot tulle, the bodice is hand-embroidered with crystals in the shape of a cat face, with metallic thread detailing.

Actress Emma Stone wore the Women's version of this GUCCI Yellow Floral Silk Dress on the Red Carpet at a pre-Golden Globes celebration in January, 2017. Reflecting creative director Alessandro Michele's love of romantic floral prints, this Mini-me Gucci dress is made with a sublimely soft and floaty yellow silk, printed with pretty pink roses. Inspired by the Gucci Women's Summer 2017 Collection, this dress is beautifully styled to match the womenswear version.

How gorgeous is this GUCCI Girls Mini Me Pink Wool Coat, inspired by the Gucci Women's Resort 2017 Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week? Specially designed to resemble the key Gucci looks of the season, this special ruffle coat is a work of fashion art with exquisitely embroidered and artfully placed appliqués, floral embellishments and beautifully exaggerated frills. Expertly tailored, it is made from a premium quality wool and has a contrasting black velvet collar with floral embroidery, large statement 'GG' pearl buttons add the luxury brand's finishing touch.

