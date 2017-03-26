Hackett London Boys Mini Me Trend Spring Summer 2017

It’s been difficult to get last Wednesday’s terrorist attack on Westminster Bridge out of my mind. Not too long ago we enjoyed a visit to London – taking in the London Eye and walking across the historic Westminster bridge to the Palace of Westminster. No act of terror can take away my family’s desire to visit London – with all of its rich history, culture and world-famous high street shopping.

When I think of London style for kids brands like Burberry, Stella McCartney, Rachel Riley, Hucklebones London, ilovegorgeous and No Added Sugar come to mind. But one brand that caught my eye when looking for iconic London kids fashion is Hackett London. Established in 1979 – Hackett is the home of Essential British Kit, world famous for their menswear collection. Back in 1995 Hackett launched their mini me collection, perfect for Little Brits who want to dress like their Dads.

We pride ourselves on having our own point of view on menswear, based on authentic British style, but with a distinctive take to keep things fresh. We are confident little Britons will look and feel their best dressed in Hackett’s kid’s collection.

Here are a few of my favorite mini me look for Hackett boys this Spring Summer 2017 Season inspired by the men’s collection. You’ll find a number of Aston Martin Racing items in the Hackett collection including this lime green short-sleeved t-shirt with a car outline and the writing ‘Aston Martin Racing’ on the chest. Complete the look with a matching Aston Martin Racing grey zip-up sweatshirt and blue shorts.

Another stylish Aston Martin Racing Daddy and Me look by Hackett is this boys blue padded jacket, perfect for boys (and Dads) who love luxurious cars. Complete the look with a boys white and navy blue polo shirt by Hackett Aston Martin Racing with the designer’s embroidered logo against a band of lime green and the words ‘Aston Martin Racing’.

Perfect for any special occasion or a night out on the town, this lightweight 100% linen jacket is a fine addition to your young gentleman’s wardrobe. Complete the look with a matching pair of linen pants and a light blue button down oxford shirt.

Here’s a sport elegant look featuring this porter plain dyed linen shirt and blue tailored chino shorts. Light and cool for the warmer months, this 100% linen stylish shirt has been designed with sunshine in mind. Complete the look with a pair of cool and stylish blue tailored chino shorts.

Love this Hackett London Sailing Club Look featuring this boys white sailing club t-shirt, printed with a worn-look sailing club motif, incorporating the English flag. Complete the look with a pair of cool and stylish red tailored chino shorts.

Another classic Summer look for boys and dads by Hackett London is this

pale blue shirt, made in smooth cotton with an embroidered logo on the chest, contrasting gingham patterned placket and cuff lining. Complete the look with a pair of Hackett London denim or blue tailored chino shorts

This is my favorite stand out piece by Hackett London this Spring Summer 2017 featuring this London motif cotton t-shirt with the Westminster Bridge, Big Ben and a red double decker bus. Complete the look with this Hackett London Boys Mini Me Leather Moto Jacket, denim jeans and beige suede moccasin shoes.

Enjoy shopping the Hackett London Mini Me Collection online at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.