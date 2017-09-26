KARL LAGERFELD KIDS – Fashion Interview Fall 2017

At the Karl Lagerfeld Kids photo shoot for the Fall Winter 2017-18 these adorable French models were interviewed on what they think of “La Mode” or Fashion. For those of you who don’t understand French, here’s what they had to say about fashion, street style, Karl Lagerfeld and his cat Choupette!

What do you think of Fashion?

For me fashion is when you keep up with the times, with shoes like boots. For instance before we liked wearing flashy clothes, now it’s a bit more low key. Fashion for me is to play in the mud when I would wear dirty clothes. In the street style pictures the socks and shoes are ugly and many of the patterns are ugly. Her dress seems to be wrapped in ham. This one has big hair like me. The first girl, she looks like a Christmas tree and the boy, he is a highlighter pen.

What do you know about Karl Lagerfeld and Choupette?

He sews clothes, has a ponytail and glasses. He puts on a serious face and he wants to have the best haircut. I don’t really like the mouth. He is very smartly dressed, his shirt is neat and he has unfinished gloves. Must be a bit annoying to wear the same outfit every day. His cat Choupette has a big head and a little body.

Shop Karl Lagerfeld Kids Mini Me Fall 2017 Collection

She’ll look super stylish and cozy wearing this lightly padded KARL LAGERFELD Jacket with a super soft plush fleece lining and a matching fleece lined hood with cute stand up cat ears. Looks great with this mini-me KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Girls Grey Cotton T-Shirt, Cream Skirt and Black & White Leather Trainers.

Love this KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Girls Mini Me Black & White Striped Sweater knitted in a soft warm cotton and wool blend. Taken from the adult collection, it features the iconic silhouette of the designer and his companion Choupette the cat on the chest. Complete the look with a KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Girls White Cotton Blouse, Girls Blue Slim Fit Jeans and KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Girls Black Leather Biker Boots.

Perfect for your little fashionista, this fun, mini-me, grey marl sweatshirt by KARL LAGERFELD Kids makes the perfect mommy & me look. This super stylish sweatshirt sparkles with Karls cat 'Choupette' and her shiny silver sunglasses, glittery pink ears and nose. Complete the look with a KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Girls Black Quilted Skirt, 'Choupette' Fingerless Gloves and Black & White Leather Trainers.

Your little guy will look super stylish in this comfortable KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Boys Black Quilted Jacket. Add this KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Boys Mini Me Grey Cotton Top taken from the menswear collection designed with a fun slogan and Karl print. Complete the look with a pair of Boys Blue Denim Slim Fit Jeans and Black & White Leather Trainers.

Love this mini me look for boys by KARL LAGERFELD Kids featuring this Black Padded Jacket, Red Bad Boy T-Shirt and Boys Grey & Black Zip-Up Top. Complete the look with a pair of KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Boys Black Slim Fit Jeans.

The perfect mini me look for Fall 2017, your little guy will look stylish wearing this KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Boys Grey Wool Varsity Jacket with its Karl cameo badge on the chest. Looks great with this KARL LAGERFELD KIDS Boys Black Cotton Logo Top with the designer's cameo and logo print in contrasting grey. Complete the look with a pair of Boys Blue Denim Slim Fit Jeans and Black & White KARL LAGERFELD Leather Trainers.

