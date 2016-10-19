Kenzo Girls Jungle Vibe Trend Fall Winter 2016

Check out the new Kenzo Girls Jungle Vibe Trend for Fall Winter 2016/16 featuring a bold pink and orange color scheme, lots of LOVE lettering, and the famous Kenzo Tiger logo. Girls of all ages can choose from a fun selection of Sequined Bomber Jackets, LOVE Retro Icon Dresses, Skirts and Reversible Jackets, to Quilted Denim Dresses & Jacket with the famous Kenzo Tiger Logo. Take a look at these adorable Jungle Vibe looks for girls this Fall Winter Season, designed in Paris by the famous Kenzo Fashion House.

Love the #kenzo Jungle Vibe Trend for girls. Mini me collection inspired by Kenzo Women's Runway Show at #parisfashionweek #model #photoshoot #fashionshow #girl #girlsfashion #kenzo @childrensalon @kenzo A video posted by Dashin Fashion Kids Magazine (@dashinfashionkids) on Nov 30, 2016 at 8:23am PST

Inspired by the Kenzo womenswear collection, I’m loving this Kenzo Girls Mini Me Pink and orange dress in Kenzo’s Jungle Vibes theme with the word LOVE all over. Complete the look with this Kenzo Blue Quilted Jungle Vibes Denim Jacket and girls plum pink layered tights with a dark pink ribbed sock effect at the bottom.

Another must have Jungle Vibes look this Fall Winter is this lightweight sequined leopard print bomber style jacket with a ribbed jersey collar, cuffs and hem and bright pink viscose jersey lining. Will look great with this Kenzo Girls Jungle Vibes dark pink sweatshirt and retro looking pink and orange Kenzo Jungle Vibes Love patterned skirt taken from the womenswear collection. Complete the look with a pair of silver metallic sneakers.

How about this snugly Kenzo Girls two-tone orange and pink sweater dress Made in mid-weight knitted cotton featuring an animal and leopard print weave. Best of all is the embroidered LOVE logo appliqué on the front. Another option is Jungle Vibes Kenzo Sweater seen here with the Mini Me Jungle Vibes Skirt with the all over LOVE pattern.

Love this Pink and Orange Jungle Vibes skirt by Kenzo featuring an animal pattern, taken from the Womens collection. Looks with this Kenzo Girls Blue & Pink Cotton Jungle Vibes Logo T-Shirt and Reversible Kenzo Girls gorgeous warm padded, puffer style jacket with a silky smooth orange-red fabric on one side and has the designer’s ‘Jungle Vibes’ print on the other.

Last but not least is this Quilted Kenzo Girls Navy Blue Denim Dress with the designer’s logo roaring tiger motif is on the chest in pink. Complete the look with a matching Kenzo Girls Blue Quilted Denim Jungle Vibes Jacket and Pink & Orange Kenzo Jungle Vibes T-shirt featuring a variety of prints taken from the womenswear collection.