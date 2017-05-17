Kenzo Girls Mini Me Retro Print Trend – Spring Summer 2017

Inspired by the Kenzo Women's Spring 2016 Runway Collection at Paris Fashion Week, the Kenzo Girls 'Retro Print Theme', features stylish streetwear outfits with an original geometric style and red, white and blue color scheme. Designed by the famous Kenzo duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, these super cool Kenzo girls looks are perfect for any event this Summer including the 4th of July or Bastille Day! Here are a few of my favorite Kenzo Girls Mini Me Retro Print Looks for Spring Summer 2017.

This gorgeous Kenzo Girls Mini Me Blue & Red Retro Diagonal Stripe Dress is perfect for any Spring Summer occasion. Designed by the famous Kenzo duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, this girls red and blue print dress is made in a crêpe fabric giving it wonderful movement and drape. As part of the Kenzo 'Retro Print Theme', the longer-length skirt section is very full and has alternating blue and print sections. The dress is elasticated at the waist, has firm tape shoulder straps and is an over the head fitting. Complete the look with a matching Kenzo Girls 'Retro Print Theme' red and white cotton cap with a pink embroidered logo on the front.

This super cool Kenzo Girls Mini Me Diagonal Retro Stripes Skirt & Girls White Jewelry Sweatshirt is a super cool streetwear look for Spring Summer. Designed by the famous Kenzo duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, this KENZO Girls Red & Blue Retro Patterned Crêpe Skirt features pretty flares with white pleats, giving movement and swing. Looks great with this KENZO Girls White Jewelry Sweatshirt with a printed and embroidered necklace design down the front and sparkly metallic threads add a touch of shimmer to the embroidery. Complete the look with a pair of KENZO Girls Pink Slip-On 'Billie' Canvas Shoes.

This stylish Kenzo Girls Mini Me Striped Diagonal Retro Print Pants & Pink Jewelry Sweatshirt is the perfect streetwear look for Spring Summer. Designed by the famous Kenzo duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, these Kenzo Girls Mini Me Striped Diagonal Retro Print Pants are designed in a tracksuit style with a retro print on crepe polyester with an elasticated waistband that is made in a smaller scale print to that of the pants. Looks perfect with this KENZO Girls Pink Jewelry Sweatshirt with a printed and embroidered necklace design down the front and sparkly metallic threads add a touch of shimmer to the embroidery. Complete the look with a pair of KENZO Girls Pink Slip-On 'Billie' Canvas Shoes.

You can shop these adorable Kenzo Girls Mini Me Retro Print Trend looks for Spring Summer 2017 at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

SHOP KENZO @ CHILDRENSALON