Kenzo Kids Mini Me Dancing Cactus Trend – Spring Summer 2017

Inspired by the Kenzo Women’s Resort 2016 Cactus Trend, Kenzo Kids designers have brought this spiny plant back with the adorable Dancing Cactus Trend for Spring Summer 2017! Girls and boys of all ages can enjoy these adorable Kenzo Kids cactus outfits featuring original prints and embellished cactus sweatshirts. Here are a few of my favorite Dancing Cactus look available online and ship worldwide.

Love this KENZO Boy Colorful Cartoon Cactus Outfit featuring this Boys printed cotton sweatshirt with the Kenzo fun 'Dancing Cactus' print, in vivid colors. Looks great with a matching pair of KENZO Boys Dancing Cactus Shorts made in cotton, with a warm textured fleece inside. Top the Colorful Cartoon Cactus Outfit with this KENZO Multicolor 'Dancing Cactus' Printed Hat.

For girls I love this KENZO Kids Colorful Cartoon Cactus Outfit featuring this girls grey marl jersey t-shirt with pretty colored Kenzo 'Dancing Cactus' print with the Kenzo name featured on the front. Create the perfect Spring Summer 2017 streetwear look with this KENZO Girls Cotton Cactus Print Skater Skirt featuring the colorful, all-over, 'Dancing Cactus' pattern. Complete the look with this adorable KENZO Multicolor 'Dancing Cactus' Printed Baseball Hat and a pair of high-top shoes.

Here is a super cool streetwear look by KENZO Kids featuring this White & Blue 'Dancing Cactus' Print T-Shirt. Looks perfect with this boys navy blue cotton twill shorts, with 'Dancing Cactus' print by Kenzo. Complete the look with this KENZO Boys Navy Blue Hooded Zip-up Sweatshirt featuring a large white, rubberized logo print.

Perfect for rainy days, this is a super cute Girls transparent rain coat by Kenzo Kids featuring a repeat print of black and pink cactuses. This hooded coat has an elasticated waistband and pink tape binding on all seams. Looks cute with this KENZO Girls White T-Shirt featuring a 'Dancing Cactus' print and the designer's name in bright pink. Up the pink with these Kenzo Girls fuchsia pink, repeat cactus print, stretch cotton jeans. Don't forget to add a pair of metallic gold sneakers!

Another cool cactus inspired look for Kenzo Boys is thhis beige marl sweatshirt featuring multiple prints and logo machine embroidery embellishment. He'll love the extra design touch with the Kenzo iconic tiger print and lettering on the back. Looks great with these KENZO Boys Green 'Tiger' Shorts with a small roaring tiger logo print on the front. Complete the look with a KENZO Multicolour 'Dancing Cactus' Printed Hat and pair of leather sneakers.

She'll stand out in the crowd wearing this Girls fuchsia pink sweatshirt by Kenzo Kids with a striking, beaded and embroidered applique design on the front in pink and grey, in the designers 'Dancing Cactus' theme. The large cactus is embellished with pink bugle and seed beads and outlined in black machine embroidery. The rest of the embroidery is iridescent and catches the light, giving a subtle shimmer, with the addition of a sequined sun that has a lustrous sheen. Looks great with a KENZO Girls Bright Pink Cactus T-Shirt made in cotton and printed with a fun cartoon-style cactus image and the designer's name on the front. Complete the look with a pair of KENZO Girls Light Blue Denim Jeans and white slip on sneakers.

You can shop these adorable Kenzo Kids Mini Me Dancing Cactus Trend looks for Spring Summer 2017 at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

