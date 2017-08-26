Kenzo Kids Mini Me Tiger Stripe Trend Fall 2017

The Kenzo Kids Stipe Trend, inspired by the Kenzo Women’s Fall 2016 Runway Collection at Paris Fashion Week, features stylish tiger stripe prints displayed on special fabrics from metallic fiber dresses to faux fur jackets, cotton backpacks and rubber rain boots. Designed by the famous Kenzo duo Carol Lim and Humberto Leon, these super cool Kenzo Kids outfits make the perfect streetwear or special occasion look! Here are a few of my favorite Kenzo Kids Mini Me Tiger Stripe Looks for Fall Winter 2017-18.

This stunning KENZO KIDS Girls Tiger Stripe Dress is inspired by the Kenzo Women’s 2016 Fall Runway Show. Heads will turn when your little girl wears this gorgeous dress that blends Kenzo Kids’s iconic Japanese influences with super chic French style. Designed with a tiger stripe graphic in a shimmering thread, this dress is the perfect choice for your little fashionista who loves to stand out in a crowd.

For a more casual comfy look I love this KENZO KIDS Girls Tiger Sweatshirt Dress

with a loose and relaxed fit that’s perfect for layering. She’ll feel super warm in this soft cotton dress featuring the tiger stripe print, embroidered roaring tiger and sweet shoulder ruffles. Complete the look with a pair of KENZO KIDS

Girls Black Logo Leggings, an essential for fashionable girls, with the iconic logo print on one leg and roaring tiger on the waistband. Looks great with a pair of metallic gold sneakers and matching tiger stripe socks.

For boys, I love this KENZO KIDS Boys Tiger Print Zip Up Bomber Jacket. Perfect for any outfit this Fall, your little guy will be comfortable, cosy and on-trend wearing this Kenzo Jacket with an all-over print and iconic Tiger design. Perfect for offering an extra layer of warmth, it has a soft woven interior, concealed front pockets and stretchy ribbed trims. Complete he look with a Mini Me KENZO KIDS Boys White Long Sleeve ‘Friends in Tokyo’ Print T-Shirt, and a pair of KENZO KIDS Boys Slim Fit Turn Up Jeans.

Another super cool jacket by Kenzo Kids is this Girls Mini Me Pink Reversible Jacket featuring a tiger striped soft fleece on one side and a pink designers iconic signature on the back. Complete the look with a KENZO KIDS Girls Light Pink Jersey Dress with a pretty flowers print and matching Tiger Print Backpack & Water Bottle.

My personal favorite Kenzo Kids Tiger Stripe Look is Mini Me Tiger Striped Faux Fur Coat. This stunning hooded mini-me tiger coat is made in plush tiger striped fur, with subtle logo branding, making the perfect dynamic fusion of Japanese style and Parisian chic. Complete the look with a KENZO KIDS Girls Pink Logo T-Shirt and Pink Stripe Trousers. Don’t forget a pair of matching KENZO KIDS Pink Tiger Print Rain Boots and Tiger Socks!

