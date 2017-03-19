Little Marc Jacobs Mini Me Movie & Popcorn Trend Spring Summer 2017 Collection

Get ready for a night out at the movies with this Little Marc Jacobs for Spring Summer 2017. Inspired by the Marc Jacobs Women’s Spring Summer 2016 Collection, your little boy and girl will look adorable wearing these mini me looks featured on the runway at New York Fashion Week which took place a the famous Ziegfeld theater – largest surviving single-screen theater in Manhattan. Marc Jacobs dedicated the collection as a love letter to the movies, where you’ll find icons of popcorn, theater tickets, users, 3D glasses and more.

She’ll love this LITTLE MARC JACOBS Girls Mini Me Movie & Popcorn Sweatshirt, an adorable Mommy & Me Look with fun appliqués of popcorn and cinema tickets, embellished with ivory beads, red sequins and silver stitching. Seen here with a pair of girls blue and red checked beautiful silky shorts by Little Marc Jacobs, with a large sequined sash and a fancy bow at the front of the waistband.

Get ready for a night out at the movies with this LITTLE MARC JACOBS Girls Blue Denim Popcorn Jacket and matching matching LITTLE MARC JACOBS Girls Blue Denim Popcorn Skirt featuring movie appliqués such as a box of pearl popcorn, metal, silver star charms and embroidered stars. Complete the look with a matching Girls blue, denim skirt and popcorn t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs.

She’ll look super cute wearing this Little Marc Jacobs Girls Mini Me burgundy neoprene varsity jacket with white denim sleeves. Inspired by the Cinema theme, this super cool jacket is decorated with cinema-inspired appliqués such as popcorn and 3-D spectacles, embellished with pearls and red jewels. Complete the look with a girls red t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs, featuring a box of popcorn, animal heads and the designer’s logo, embellished in shiny gold. Looks great with a pair of girls dark blue denim shorts by Little Marc Jacobs, featuring bold red and white stripes.

He’ll look super stylish wearing this boys blue and red t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs, with bright print of cinema images, embellished with embroidery, and a wide red stripe down each side seam. Or choose this baby boys blue t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs with a koala bear wearing 3D glasses and eating popcorn in a cinema. Another movie inspired option is this boys navy blue and white t-shirt by Little Marc Jacobs, with colorful appliqués and prints of tickets to the theatre, cinema and the designer’s show.

When it comes to cinema history, who can forget the movie usher? The Little Marc Jacobs SS17 Collection features this adorable user illustration found on these stylish outfits. For baby and little boys you’ll find comfy t-shirts and sweaters with a print of an usher at the cinema on the front, with a drink and popcorn.

It’s all popcorn for Little Marc Jacobs Girls this Spring Summer from dresses to raincoats, pants and t-shirts. Love this Little Marc Jacobs red and navy blue dress with a stripy adjustable, elasticated belt in blue, red and glittery gold with a popcorn badge over a popper fastener. Complete the look with this Little Marc Jacobs girls red rain coat, made in water-repellent, woven cotton blend, it has a hood and an adjustable, elasticated belt, which fastens with poppers under a popcorn box appliqué. Another popcorn inspired outfit is this Little Marc Jacobs Girls red t-shirt featuring a box of popcorn, animal heads and the designer’s logo, embellished in shiny gold, seen here with a matching pair of red Little Marc Jacobs Girls trousers with a blue popcorn print.

Little Marc Jacobs Baby Girls are also in on the popcorn these for Spring Summer 2017. Love this Little Marc Jacobs girls reversible and hooded red, striped coat. Made in water-repellent, woven cotton, the striped side is patterned with boxes of popcorn and the other side is coated and red with a print of a glittery, blue star and a box of popcorn. Complete the look with Little Marc Jacobs Baby girls red, cotton jersey dress with large pockets on the front, trimmed in white, with logo popcorn and shoe appliqués. Another cute option is this Little Marc Jacobs Baby girls red two piece trouser set with a striped blue popcorn print. The jacket has gold trim details with front pockets and an exposed, gold zip fastener with a logo pull tab. The matching trousers have a comfortable, elasticated waist with gold stitching and prints of boxes of popcorn on the knees.