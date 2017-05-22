Missoni Girls MiniMiss Capsule Collection – Spring Summer 2017

This Spring Summer 2017 Missoni Girls will enjoy the MiniMiss capsule collection where even the littlest fashionistas will feel special wearing pint size versions of their mothers’ outfits. Special Mini Me dresses by Missoni include a fringed, patchwork or space-dyed lace dress and a lamé lace kaftan.

Missoni MiniMiss mommy and me outfits can be dressed up or down with the help of special accessories – a ballet flat, sneaker and sandal with gold-tined zig-zag detailing as well as headbands and turbans in a variety of colors and styles.

The main Spring Summmer 2017 Missoni Children’s Collection for newborns and girls is inspired by the sea and its creatures, where a seahorse, fish, jellyfish and a ship’s rudder float upon a sea of brightly-colored Missoni zigzags.

How cute is this MISSONI Girls Red ZigZag Cotton Jersey Dress featuring the classic, eye-catching Missoni Zig-Zag print. Inspired by the Missoni Women’s Spring Summer 2017 collection, this stunning little dress has an all-over chevron stripe in shades of red, pink and beige, sweet ruffle sleeves and a ribbon bow at the waist. Comes in a baby and big girl size.

She’ll look adorable wearing this Girls classic zigzag striped dress from Missoni Kids. Inspired by the Missoni Women’s Collection featured on the runway at Milan Fashion Week, this gorgeous dress is woven in soft and lightweight rayon, with a tailored design that comes in shades of purple, pink, green and blue, with a concertina effect to the fabric. She’ll stand out in the crowd wearing this classic Missoni print dress that is fully lined for comfort. Complete the look with a knit headband and bright yellow leather sandals.

White and gold lamé knitwear is used in all its versatility, both for beachwear and for more elegant pieces, kicky little skirts and ruffled dresses that are perfect for a special occasion. One of my favorite is this gorgeous MISSONI Girls White & Gold Knit Dress with Lace. Inspired by the Missoni Women’s Spring Summer 2017 Collection this striking, glittery gold zigzag dress is made in the Missoni classic, stretch viscose blend fabric, and lined in a silky feel cotton jersey. Designed in Italy by the famous Missoni fashion house, this unique dress has an A-line style giving it a comfy and floaty feel when worn. Best of all is the special gold lace trim around the neckline that makes this dress truly unique and perfect for any special occasion.

Newborns have their own line too, with a full set of clothes and accessories in printed jersey and knitted fabric that are both beautiful and usable.

You can shop these adorable Missoni Girls Spring Summer 2017 Collection at Childrensalon, located in the UK and ships worldwide.

SHOP MISSONI GIRL